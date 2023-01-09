ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 11

Mk Swanson
3d ago

Left causing panic, Idaho voted red, this has been a red State for a very long time. I have lived in Blue States and if you look at numbers people are fleeing said States.

Reply
9
Related
idahofreedom.org

Little’s disappearing act: How the governor plans to spend away Idahoans’ tax dollars in FY2024

Gov. Brad Little has proposed increasing state spending by 9.6%. This means that state spending is growing faster than the rate of inflation and far exceeds the 5% increase, as reported by the administration and repeated by the media. The accounting gimmicks are being used to hide unprecedented spending, which is why a $1.5 billion surplus nets just $120 million in tax relief under the governor’s plan.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment about cows and women's health

First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections

The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting interpretations of the rule — including specifics of the waiting period […] The post At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address

Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address. Today the governor once again demonstrated his lack of understanding on how much Idaho. families are struggling. His big-government platitudes will not help financially strapped. families who are collapsing under staggering inflation and getting crushed by high...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate

OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Idaho’s budget process is nothing to brag about, needs people-friendly reforms

For nearly 30 years, various Idaho politicians have bragged to me about the Idaho Legislature’s process for spending public money. “Other states are envious of our budget process,” is the usual refrain from people selling this propaganda. It has something to do with the fact that Idaho has a joint House-Senate budget committee which very efficiently hears the pleas of agenda heads and then casts votes on how much money each agency of state government is to be allocated. The votes then are used to create the legislation, which is expedited to the House and Senate floors for debate.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
IDAHO STATE
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
them.us

An Idaho School Board Meeting Erupted Over a Pro-LGBTQ+ Proposal

An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Republicans Divided Over Pay for School Teachers

Is teaching hard work? I believe the answer is yes. We all assume teachers are lounging by their pools for a dozen weeks each summer, but many of them are still at the beck and call of superintendents for warm weather meetings. They wrap up what looks to be their work for the day at 3:00 p.m. and then find themselves grading papers until 8:00 p.m. They often find themselves working alongside students at a concession stand on Friday nights. What I’ve listed are all experiences my schoolteacher sister endures. She’s not getting rich but is promised a decent retirement.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana

You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man indicted for federal hate crime after allegedly driving car at LGBTQ residents

BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 10, charging an Idaho man with a hate crime. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents

Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy