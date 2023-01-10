ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
The US Sun

Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54

PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Marconews.com

Jeremy Renner sent co-star funny, 'profane' video after accident: 'He cares about everybody'

Not long after he was hospitalized after a snow vehicle accident on New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner was already cracking up a friend from afar. Hugh Dillon, the co-creator of Renner's Paramount+ crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown" and also a co-star on the series, was terrified for his friend after he heard about the accident, in which Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, but it didn't take long until Renner assuaged his fears.
Marconews.com

What TV didn't show at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge swarmed, Austin Butler can't quit Elvis

LOS ANGELES – The Golden Globes partied in primetime Tuesday night. After NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 due to the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, TV viewers saw Hollywood glitz and awards season gravitas – with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" setting the pace with two major movie wins each.
Page Six

‘Heartbroken’ Nicolas Cage reacts to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Nicolas Cage is “heartbroken” over his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death. The actor called the news “devastating” on Friday in his first statement since the news broke. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, recalled to the Hollywood Reporter. “She lit up every room.” The Oscar winner, 59, concluded his tribute with a reference to the singer’s late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son, Benjamin,” he said. Priscilla Presley announced Lisa Marie’s death on Thursday, hours after...

