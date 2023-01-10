Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54
PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Marconews.com
Jeremy Renner sent co-star funny, 'profane' video after accident: 'He cares about everybody'
Not long after he was hospitalized after a snow vehicle accident on New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner was already cracking up a friend from afar. Hugh Dillon, the co-creator of Renner's Paramount+ crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown" and also a co-star on the series, was terrified for his friend after he heard about the accident, in which Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, but it didn't take long until Renner assuaged his fears.
Marconews.com
What TV didn't show at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge swarmed, Austin Butler can't quit Elvis
LOS ANGELES – The Golden Globes partied in primetime Tuesday night. After NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 due to the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, TV viewers saw Hollywood glitz and awards season gravitas – with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" setting the pace with two major movie wins each.
Robbie Knievel, Son of Daredevil Evel Knievel, Dead at 60
Robbie Knievel, a stuntman and the son of famous daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. He was 60. TMZ Sports reported... The post Robbie Knievel, Son of Daredevil Evel Knievel, Dead at 60 appeared first on Outsider.
‘Heartbroken’ Nicolas Cage reacts to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Nicolas Cage is “heartbroken” over his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death. The actor called the news “devastating” on Friday in his first statement since the news broke. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, recalled to the Hollywood Reporter. “She lit up every room.” The Oscar winner, 59, concluded his tribute with a reference to the singer’s late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son, Benjamin,” he said. Priscilla Presley announced Lisa Marie’s death on Thursday, hours after...
Marconews.com
Celebrities react to the death of Lisa Marie Presley: 'I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms'
Celebrities are taking to social media to mourn Lisa Marie Presley, who died following a hospitalization for an apparent cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54. "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry," John Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you...
Marconews.com
Musician Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at age 54
Presley recently attended the Golden Globe Awards to watch Austin Butler, who played her father in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic "Elvis," win best actor in a drama.
