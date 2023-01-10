Nicolas Cage is “heartbroken” over his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death. The actor called the news “devastating” on Friday in his first statement since the news broke. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, recalled to the Hollywood Reporter. “She lit up every room.” The Oscar winner, 59, concluded his tribute with a reference to the singer’s late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son, Benjamin,” he said. Priscilla Presley announced Lisa Marie’s death on Thursday, hours after...

