ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Senate approves assault weapons ban

By Sean Lewis, Jordan Muck, Alonzo Small
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYRIu_0k95h1zY00

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate has voted to pass an assault weapons ban six months after the Highland Park tragedy that claimed the lives of seven people and injured dozens more.

The bill will now go back to the state House for another vote on Tuesday.

Lawmakers pushed to pass the measure before the new legislature was sworn in.

Illinois House passes assault weapons ban, now heads to Senate

Gov. JB Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon issued a joint statement in support of a sweeping assault weapons ban:

After continued negotiations between the leaders, stakeholders and advocates, we have reached a deal on one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the country. Gun violence is an epidemic that is plaguing every corner of this state and the people of Illinois are demanding substantive action. With this legislation, we are delivering on the promises Democrats have made and, together, we are making Illinois’ gun laws a model for the nation.”

The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are deemed assault-style and immediately bans the sale of those weapons and high-capacity magazines. It also creates a system to register the serial numbers of currently owned weapons, tracking them and preventing future sales and transfers. Additionally, it moves the date of background checks for person-to-person sales up to July of this year.

The bill’s passing does not change the FOID card age, however.

As last-minute wrangling occurred in Springfield, a group of Chicago doctors convened with a plea to pass the assault weapons ban.

“The damage from assault weapons is not like from other guns,” said Dr. Sheena McKenzie, a pediatrician in Highland Park Pediatrician.

Pritzker takes 2nd oath as IL governor

Dr. Omar Lateef with Rush University Medical Center called gun violence an ongoing “public health crisis.”

“I think we can all see enough is enough and that should not be a controversial statement,” Lateef said.

But Senate Republicans railed against the bill.

“Friends, you’ve got to know the actions you’re taking right now are tyrannis,” said State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville).

“We’re going to create felons out of taxpayers. Why don’t we go after the bad guys, put them behind bars and keep them there?” added Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).

“Make no mistake, when you vote for this today, you’re violating your oath of office,” said Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).

But doctors said the bill, as it stands, will help.

“Our communities need common sense solutions that will reduce gun violence and save lives,” McKenzie said.

In response, gun advocates say if any restrictions pass, they will be prepared.

“There’s no question that it’s going to court. That’s why we gave no testimony,” said Dan Eldridge with Maxon Shooter Supplies in Des Plaines. “There’s no fixing this. We didn’t want to give them subject matter expertise on making a better bill. They can read our objections in the court filings.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wcluradio.com

Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning assault weapons, large magazines

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines. Most individuals under age 21 are also prohibited from buying any type of firearm in the state. The new law takes effect immediately. The Illinois House of Representatives had passed the bill last week...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois Sheriffs’ Association president says assault weapons ban is ‘unconstitutional’

Sheriff Andrew Hires, President of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, is unconstitutional, and why sheriffs in some counties will not enforce it. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Week

Illinois becomes 9th state to ban assault rifles

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a statewide assault weapons ban on Wednesday, making it the ninth state to adopt the measure, reports Axios. "For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets," Pritzker said in a statement. The push to remove assault weapons has been a long time coming, especially following the shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb.  Other states have also put new restrictions on gun purchases including Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, reports CBS News. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker ‘proud’ to sign off on strict gun ban

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois hopes to take new steps towards ending gun violence throughout the state. An assault weapon ban was passed by the Illinois House and now waits to be signed on Governor Pritzker’s desk. While many were optimistic about the amended bill, some lawmakers have spoken out against it and argue that it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Porter, other California Democrats prep for crowded Senate race

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The California Senate race is nearly two years away and sitting Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election. But other Democrats are already preparing to run. With the midterm elections barely behind us, Congresswoman Katie Porter announced she’s running for senate in 2024 and promises to take on Wall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.  The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy