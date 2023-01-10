ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have conducted their annual postseason meeting. According to team insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, coaching changes could be on the horizon as a result of this meeting. "Don’t expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who’s coming in for an interview. ...
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
