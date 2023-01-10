ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry news – live: Duke says he’s ‘not angry anymore’ as he attacks press in ABC special

By Emily Atkinson and Peony Hirwani
 2 days ago

Chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry , King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal .

“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle .”

And in a new interview with ABC News, the Duke of Sussex said he is “not angry anymore” as he attacked the press.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare , which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America ’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.

During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.

The Independent

The Independent

