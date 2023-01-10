ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Law enforcement looking for those willing to serve

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to hire new police officers. The starting salary for someone who is not certified to be a police officer is around $44,000. If you are POST Certified and have been to the academy, you will start at $46,500. And depending...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 01-11-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help capturing two individuals. They entered A+ Cash Solutions on North Parkway and stole a large amount of cash. Now, the pictures you see aren’t the best quality, but the camera did catch a photo of a tattoo on one of the suspect’s wrist.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD camera program aimed at solving crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ

Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ executed in West Tennessee

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in combination with several other agencies, made a large drug bust in Carroll County. Early Tuesday morning, local law enforcement executed what’s being called Operation Dark Crystal. During the bust, investigators were able to seize multiple vehicles, drugs, and...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Madison County mayor discusses housing needs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor AJ Massey spoke on housing needs in our area on Tuesday. The mayor spoke with us on the matter while at the Jackson Rotary Club, speaking about future plans for the county. Massey says about 200 homes are currently under construction in Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Families receive free food in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!. The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022. The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

