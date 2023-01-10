Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/11/23 – 1/12/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/12/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Law enforcement looking for those willing to serve
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to hire new police officers. The starting salary for someone who is not certified to be a police officer is around $44,000. If you are POST Certified and have been to the academy, you will start at $46,500. And depending...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-11-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help capturing two individuals. They entered A+ Cash Solutions on North Parkway and stole a large amount of cash. Now, the pictures you see aren’t the best quality, but the camera did catch a photo of a tattoo on one of the suspect’s wrist.
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
actionnews5.com
K-9 police dog ‘Ole Boy’ retires from Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - After serving eight faithful years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), K-9 officer Aryzain, also known as “Ole Boy,” has hung up his “boots” and will enjoy his time in the comfort of his home, Sheriff Shannon Beasley announced Tuesday.
WBBJ
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ executed in West Tennessee
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in combination with several other agencies, made a large drug bust in Carroll County. Early Tuesday morning, local law enforcement executed what’s being called Operation Dark Crystal. During the bust, investigators were able to seize multiple vehicles, drugs, and...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex
The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
Covington Police Chief speaks after officer tases dog on video
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Body cam video released by the Covington Police Department shows the moments before an officer tased a dog. The officer is seen looking at a group of barking dogs from a front porch. The tasing itself was caught on video by the dog owner’s doorbell camera...
WBBJ
Madison County mayor discusses housing needs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor AJ Massey spoke on housing needs in our area on Tuesday. The mayor spoke with us on the matter while at the Jackson Rotary Club, speaking about future plans for the county. Massey says about 200 homes are currently under construction in Madison...
KFVS12
Steele, Mo. man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a convenience store. Mark Jones, 39, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 11 to seven years and 10 months. He pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in October. According to...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
68, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. 7:14 a.m. – 708 East Main St., East Chester Elementary, lightning strike to fire panel. January 4, 2023. 9:34 a.m. – 2785 Old Jackson Road, Jones Underground, water...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
WBBJ
Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!. The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022. The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
