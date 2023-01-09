ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
businessnhmagazine.com

Federal Aid Reduces Poverty, Boosts NH Economy

Economic data during 2022 have provided mixed signals about the economy. Monthly employment reports show job growth both in NH and nationally, but inflation data continue to indicate families are having to stretch budgets further as wages have not consistently kept up. However, recently released data provide clarity on one...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
manchesterinklink.com

“Two governors for the price of one” proposal gets hearing

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire legislators heard arguments in favor of a constitutional amendment that would introduce a lieutenant governor to New Hampshire’s state government. Currently New Hampshire is one of only five states along with Arizona, Maine, Oregon and Wyoming that does not have a...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in NH

This story was updated Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. to include the text of a bill that was not available prior to publication. A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy […] The post Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in NH appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONCORD, NH
newhampshirebulletin.com

Enrollment for free or low-cost health insurance on federal Marketplace ends Sunday

Individuals and families have just a few days left before the Jan. 15 deadline to sign up for free or low-cost health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Insurance officials have been concerned that the public does not know more people qualify than in prior years due to significant changes to eligibility rules, and that subsidies are larger.
Government Technology

New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot

(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy