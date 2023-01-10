Read full article on original website
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WIBC.com
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
This Has Been Named the ‘Most Unique Airbnb Stay’ in Indiana
There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Evansville Turns Blue April 1, 2023 The Smurfs Great Escape Immersive Experience
This is not an April Fool's Prank! You really can help save The Smurfs. If you are a parent of a teen or younger kids, this is a good time to educate them about one of the most iconic animated series ever created. I'm talking about The Smurfs!. Treasured Collectable...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Second Indiana hospital agrees to reign in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to reign in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
You Can Own a 100 Year Old One-Room Schoolhouse in Kentucky
If you're looking for a unique living space, this would definitely fit the bill!. These days when it comes to schools typically one teacher will teach a class of a few dozen kids around the same age. It didn't always work this way though. Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was not uncommon to see one-room schoolhouses. In a one-room schoolhouse, there would be one teacher and she would teach students of all ages.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
