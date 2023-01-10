ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Southern Indiana Town Named 'Most Unusual' in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
This Has Been Named the 'Most Unique Airbnb Stay' in Indiana

There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
Where did 'Hoosier' come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Second Indiana hospital agrees to reign in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to reign in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana

During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
INDIANA STATE
You Can Own a 100 Year Old One-Room Schoolhouse in Kentucky

If you're looking for a unique living space, this would definitely fit the bill!. These days when it comes to schools typically one teacher will teach a class of a few dozen kids around the same age. It didn't always work this way though. Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was not uncommon to see one-room schoolhouses. In a one-room schoolhouse, there would be one teacher and she would teach students of all ages.
MONTICELLO, KY
