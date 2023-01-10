ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfields, NH

Seacoast Current

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
Seacoast Current

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions

Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Seacoast Current

Fatal Shooting in Berwick, Maine Under Investigation

A fatal shooting Thursday morning is under investigation in Berwick. Berwick Police Capt. Jerry Locke said that Maine State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating the shooting on Katabel Lane that happened around 7:50 a.m. Video showed yellow police tape across the road which a street sign indicates is private.
BERWICK, ME
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations

MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Live in This Elegant, Historic $7.9M Home for Sale in Massachusetts

Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, historic charm, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in their amenities, but overall elegance. Enter this lovely mansion in Weston, Massachusetts, that's on the market.
WESTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

