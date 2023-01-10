Read full article on original website
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
Fatal Shooting in Berwick, Maine Under Investigation
A fatal shooting Thursday morning is under investigation in Berwick. Berwick Police Capt. Jerry Locke said that Maine State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating the shooting on Katabel Lane that happened around 7:50 a.m. Video showed yellow police tape across the road which a street sign indicates is private.
Take Two: Eversource to Move Transformer From Hooksett to Hampton
Delays are likely Tuesday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. The move, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until Tuesday due to weather concerns. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
A New, Royal Brewery is Coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in the Shape of a Palace
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A new(ish) brewery is coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in 2023. Be prepared to get the royal treatment while stopping in for a brew at this place.
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
Live in This Elegant, Historic $7.9M Home for Sale in Massachusetts
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, historic charm, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in their amenities, but overall elegance. Enter this lovely mansion in Weston, Massachusetts, that's on the market.
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
