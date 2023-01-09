Read full article on original website
The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?
If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Couple Trapped in Home for 15 Days After Snow Turns to 'Cement'
The couple has endured a plethora of potentially fatal challenges, including frozen pipes and running out of propane.
Minnesota Makes Top 20 Most Sex-Crazed States
Can you feel the heat coming from our neighbors in Minnesota? From a state where hockey comes first all but three months out of the year and ice fishing may just be used as an excuse, there is more going on to keep them entertained. When it comes to Hooking...
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
It’s Over Again: Another Airline Ending Direct Flight From Minnesota
If you're looking to head to the biggest city in the U.S. later this winter, you'll have one less choice here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes because this airline is canceling its direct flight from Minnesota. The only constant thing about the airline industry seems to be change, with...
Sorry, you're shoveling snow all wrong
Does your back hurt after shoveling snow? Here's why you may be feeling some lower back pain—including ways you can fix it.
So Long! The ‘Ugliest’ Car In Minnesota Just Drove Away To Michigan!
Welcome to 2023, as I was 'ringing' in the New Year, on our couch, between phone calls from family and friends, I wound up finding a car, reported to be out of Minnesota, that has to go down as one of the ugliest cars ever to drive on Minnesota roads. The vehicle, a mash-up of sorts, was recently sold and was being driven to it's new home state of Michigan.
Where would North Dakotans relocate in 2023?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you ever thought of just packing everything you own up one day, taking your family, and moving to a different place? Many people have. But if you could go anywhere, just where would you make your new home? 3,000 families were surveyed by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com to find out where they would […]
This Wisconsin wolf traveled more than you did for the holidays
I'm JR Radcliffe, and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. That warmup you've been dreaming of starts today, with a high near 26 degrees and partly sunny skies. We still have some wind chills between minus 5 and 5 degrees, though, with gusts of wind as high as 35 miles per hour.
Mainer On Reddit Complains That Winter Has Been Too Warm
You always find interesting things on Reddit on any given day, browsing today, I found a thread where a user named otakugrey mused that this winter has been too warm. Imagine that. Granted, we haven't had any major winter weather events yet, but rest assured that it is indeed coming...
The Truth Behind Why Eggs Cost More Than Gasoline in Minnesota Right Now
If you haven't noticed, the price we're paying for a carton of eggs in Minnesota has skyrocketed lately and is now even more than we're paying for a gallon of gasoline. Here's why they're so expensive. We've all heard the phrase 'thanks to the pandemic,' a ton over the past...
[OPINION] Electric Cars More Popular, But in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
