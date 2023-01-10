Read full article on original website
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
valpo.life
Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter
On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 11–20)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after head-on crash involving 2 fuel haulers in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers died after a crash involving fuel-hauling trucks Monday in southwest Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, an LP hauler was traveling east on US-12 Highway nearer Portage Road in Berrien County's Bertand Township. The LP hauler crossed the median and hit a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
WNDU
Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on this day 13 years ago. Monday marks the anniversary of the deaths of Cpl. James Szuba and Ricky. On January 9, 2010, Szuba and Ricky were killed when their squad car was struck by a drunk driver while they were assisting with a pursuit.
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Liquid propane leaking from semitrailer after Southwest Michigan crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A two-semitrailer crash Monday afternoon in Southwest Michigan prompted a partial highway closure and left one of the semis leaking liquid propane. The two semis crashed around 3:42 p.m., Jan. 9, Michigan State Police said. The crash was on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Evyenia Lawley
There are numerous times in which the lives of those who are not out in the world, those not working some important-sounding job, get neglected and cast off to the sidelines. However, that should not be the case with one of The Region’s most stellar students, Evyenia Lawley, who attends Valparaiso High School. Merely a teenager, her long list of accomplishments speaks for itself.
WNDU
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
