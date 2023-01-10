ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

WANE-TV

Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
valpo.life

Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter

On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after head-on crash involving 2 fuel haulers in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers died after a crash involving fuel-hauling trucks Monday in southwest Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, an LP hauler was traveling east on US-12 Highway nearer Portage Road in Berrien County's Bertand Township. The LP hauler crossed the median and hit a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
GARY, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Evyenia Lawley

There are numerous times in which the lives of those who are not out in the world, those not working some important-sounding job, get neglected and cast off to the sidelines. However, that should not be the case with one of The Region’s most stellar students, Evyenia Lawley, who attends Valparaiso High School. Merely a teenager, her long list of accomplishments speaks for itself.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close

SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
fox32chicago.com

When will real winter weather return to Chicago?

CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN

