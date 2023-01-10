Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, rising to their highest in more than a week, after a grains exchange sharply reduced its forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn dropped for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for 4th session on supply pressures; corn falls
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near last session's 15-month low, as poor demand for U.S. shipments amid ample Black Sea supplies weighed on the market. Corn eased, giving up last session's gains, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 13-19 cents, soy down 10-15 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 13 to 19 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures falling on poor demand...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs sink to 3-month low on weak pork prices
CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Tuesday for the eighth time in nine sessions on concerns about pork demand and slumping pork prices, traders said. The actively traded February lean hog contract dropped to a three-month low as packer margins eroded and the...
Agriculture Online
Egypt relied on competitive Russian wheat as imports dipped in 2022 -data
CAIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Egypt relied more heavily on Russian wheat imports last year despite a sharp drop in its imports of the grain and moves to diversify the sources of its wheat purchases, data seen by Reuters shows. Though Egypt's wheat imports from Russia fell by 6.7% in...
Agriculture Online
U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm with Argentina drought in focus
Argentine grain exchange slashes forecasts for soy, corn crops. Wheat, corn edge up in positioning ahead of USDA reports. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, supported by mounting concerns...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean set for weekly gain as U.S. cuts output forecast
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat pauses after 15-month low as focus turns to U.S. data
Wheat had fallen on slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition. Markets eye Thursday's USDA crop report, U.S. inflation data. Corn, soybeans steady as Argentine drought impact assessed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-China raises corn, soybean output for 2022/23
Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its outlook for both corn and soybean production on Thursday, bringing its forecast in line with the statistics bureau's recently reported data on the size of last autumn's crops. Corn production in the 2022/23 crop year that began in September is seen at 277.2 million tonnes, up 1.7% on the prior year, the ministry said in its monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Soybean output is up 23.7% at 20.3 million tonnes. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below. 2020/2021 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 Percentage January December January change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.264 43.324 42.95 43.07 0.28% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 260.66 272.55 275.31 277.2 0.69% (mln tonnes) Imports 29.56 21.89 18 18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 8.06 6.74 2.79 4.68 67.74% (mln tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.882 8.4 9.933 10.243 3.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 19.6 16.4 19.48 20.29 4.16% (mln tonnes) Imports 99.78 91.6 95.2 95.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 113.26 107.97 112.87 112.87 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.06 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 6.06 -0.07 1.66 2.47 48.80% (mln tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginnin 7.36 7.6 7.13 7.13 0.00% g stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.17 3.028 3.034 3 -1.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 5.91 5.73 6.03 5.98 -0.83% (mln tonnes) Imports 2.75 1.73 1.85 1.85 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% (mln tonnes) Ending 7.6 7.13 7.48 7.43 -0.67% Stocks (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.453 1.263 1.362 1.362 0.00% acreage (mln hectares ) Cane 1.191 1.122 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.141 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output 10.67 9.56 10.05 10.05 0.00% (mln tonnes) Cane 9.13 8.7 8.91 8.91 0.00% sugar Beet 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% sugar Imports 6.34 5.33 5 5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 15.55 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.13 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 1.38 -0.67 -0.73 -0.73 0.00% (mln tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output 28.64 25.23 29.21 29.21 0.00% (mln tonnes) Soybean 17.14 14.69 16.75 17.7 5.67% oil Rapeseed 5.72 5.73 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut 3.37 3.42 3.38 3.33 -1.48% oil Imports 10.74 5.78 8.43 8.43 0.00% (mln tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 3.03 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 0.97 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean 1.23 0.29 1.2 1.2 0.00% oil Consumpt 33.95 34.04 36.34 36.34 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.27 0.15 0.27 0.27 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 2.86 -4.98 1.04 1.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China's December soybean imports jump, annual volumes fall for 2nd year
(Adds comment, more context, chart) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports jumped 19% in December compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as buyers stocked up on beans to ease tight supplies in the world's top oilseed importer. China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said. The February hog contract was down for the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anec says corn exports to China already exceeds 1 mln tonnes in January
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian trade group representing grain exporters, on Tuesday said the country has booked shipments of more than 1 million tonnes of corn to China in January, putting Brazil on course to export a record overall volume in the current month. Earlier in...
Agriculture Online
Sales of Argentine soybeans, corn slightly lag last season's pace
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sales for two of Argentina's top grains crops, soybeans and corn, stand slightly behind the previous cycle's pace, according to agriculture ministry data published Wednesday. Soybean sales as of last week from the 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.4% of the crop, just below the 81%...
Agriculture Online
Brutal drought in Argentina seen ending in coming months, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A drought that has parched Argentina's fields and slashed production of key cash crops is likely to break in coming months, though it could be March before rain and soil moisture levels fully return to normal, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) said on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online
Brazil's 20233 soybean crop seen at record 152.6 mln tonnes - Abiove
SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop is expected to reach 152.6 million tonnes in 2023, oilseed crushers group Abiove said on Thursday, lowering its previous estimate of 153.5 million tonnes but still forecasting a record output. That would represent a 24 million-tonne rise from the previous year,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Futures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
Traders square positions ahead of Thursday's USDA crop reports. Wheat up on technicals, short covering after 15-month low. Corn mixed, soybeans firm on Argentine drought concerns. (Adds closing prices) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday as a drop to 15-month lows in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Palm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Palm oil production in the world's largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday. The two Southeast Asian nations account for around 85% of the...
Agriculture Online
Argentine 22/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after the country's agricultural areas were hit by drought. The exchange also cut its estimate...
