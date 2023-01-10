Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its outlook for both corn and soybean production on Thursday, bringing its forecast in line with the statistics bureau's recently reported data on the size of last autumn's crops. Corn production in the 2022/23 crop year that began in September is seen at 277.2 million tonnes, up 1.7% on the prior year, the ministry said in its monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Soybean output is up 23.7% at 20.3 million tonnes. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below. 2020/2021 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 Percentage January December January change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.264 43.324 42.95 43.07 0.28% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 260.66 272.55 275.31 277.2 0.69% (mln tonnes) Imports 29.56 21.89 18 18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 8.06 6.74 2.79 4.68 67.74% (mln tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.882 8.4 9.933 10.243 3.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 19.6 16.4 19.48 20.29 4.16% (mln tonnes) Imports 99.78 91.6 95.2 95.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 113.26 107.97 112.87 112.87 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.06 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 6.06 -0.07 1.66 2.47 48.80% (mln tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginnin 7.36 7.6 7.13 7.13 0.00% g stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.17 3.028 3.034 3 -1.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 5.91 5.73 6.03 5.98 -0.83% (mln tonnes) Imports 2.75 1.73 1.85 1.85 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% (mln tonnes) Ending 7.6 7.13 7.48 7.43 -0.67% Stocks (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.453 1.263 1.362 1.362 0.00% acreage (mln hectares ) Cane 1.191 1.122 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.141 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output 10.67 9.56 10.05 10.05 0.00% (mln tonnes) Cane 9.13 8.7 8.91 8.91 0.00% sugar Beet 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% sugar Imports 6.34 5.33 5 5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 15.55 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.13 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 1.38 -0.67 -0.73 -0.73 0.00% (mln tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output 28.64 25.23 29.21 29.21 0.00% (mln tonnes) Soybean 17.14 14.69 16.75 17.7 5.67% oil Rapeseed 5.72 5.73 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut 3.37 3.42 3.38 3.33 -1.48% oil Imports 10.74 5.78 8.43 8.43 0.00% (mln tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 3.03 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 0.97 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean 1.23 0.29 1.2 1.2 0.00% oil Consumpt 33.95 34.04 36.34 36.34 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.27 0.15 0.27 0.27 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 2.86 -4.98 1.04 1.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

1 DAY AGO