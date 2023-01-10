ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

bungalower

Florida Groves Festival returning this April

Florida Groves Festival (Website) is back after its first-year debut in 2022, and the organizers are adding a day. The music, art, and cannabis festival will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds featuring Florida artists, and cannabis-geared educational programming. The two-day...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue

ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

The Monroe opens new Front Porch outdoor bar area

The Monroe (Facebook | Website) in Parramore has officially opened a new outdoor patio bar, not to be confused with the previous outdoor area they opened in February 2022. The Front Porch is located at the, well, front of the building and over looks the recently opened Luminary Green park. It features its own special bar menu with Columbian hot dogs, pickled shrimp, Frito pie, and fish dip and the bar serves house-canned cocktails and mocktails, and more. They’re also pet friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orlando Beer Week kicks off on January 20

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to celebrate the local brew scene with yet another Orlando Beer Week (Instagram). This year’s celebrations are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 21, with a special party at A La Cart in the Milk District, and will run through January 29, with events popping up all across the city.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

MLK Holiday Parade taking place this Saturday

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the role he played in the Civil Rights Movement, the annual MLK Holiday Parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14 in downtown Orlando. The theme for the 2023 parade celebration is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District

Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. They shared the image on Twitter. Experts...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

What’s happening this weekend — the Scottish Highland Games, a wine and dessert tasting and an MLK celebration

Get news that matters to you, sent directly to your inbox every Thursday morning, from Greater Oviedo & Winter Springs’ only nonprofit newsroom. Send me local news!. Join Bikers Against Trafficking at their monthly meeting on eradicating human sex trafficking from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Rock & Brews Oviedo, 7131 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo. Learn more.
OVIEDO, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE

