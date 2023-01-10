Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
bungalower
Florida Groves Festival returning this April
Florida Groves Festival (Website) is back after its first-year debut in 2022, and the organizers are adding a day. The music, art, and cannabis festival will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds featuring Florida artists, and cannabis-geared educational programming. The two-day...
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
bungalower
The Monroe opens new Front Porch outdoor bar area
The Monroe (Facebook | Website) in Parramore has officially opened a new outdoor patio bar, not to be confused with the previous outdoor area they opened in February 2022. The Front Porch is located at the, well, front of the building and over looks the recently opened Luminary Green park. It features its own special bar menu with Columbian hot dogs, pickled shrimp, Frito pie, and fish dip and the bar serves house-canned cocktails and mocktails, and more. They’re also pet friendly.
bungalower
Orlando Beer Week kicks off on January 20
It’s a new year, which means it’s time to celebrate the local brew scene with yet another Orlando Beer Week (Instagram). This year’s celebrations are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 21, with a special party at A La Cart in the Milk District, and will run through January 29, with events popping up all across the city.
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
MLK Holiday Parade taking place this Saturday
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the role he played in the Civil Rights Movement, the annual MLK Holiday Parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14 in downtown Orlando. The theme for the 2023 parade celebration is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved...
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, Florida
One of my friends called me a few weeks back and reminded me that we hadn't been out on our monthly Girls' Night Out - in months! We've both been pretty busy lately with family activities and the holidays, so no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't seem to schedule it, and it didn't look like it would work out anytime soon in the future.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
bungalower
Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District
Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. They shared the image on Twitter. Experts...
Park in Florida Lets Guests View Hundreds of Manatees Up Close
Why not spend the day with sea cows?
Mysterious Concept to Debut in Rockledge
It appears that the restaurant will be occupying the space of a rentable marketplace space formerly known as “Let’s Make A Deal Co” which implies the restaurant will feature considerable indoor dining space, apt for large groups or events.
disneytips.com
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
oviedocommunitynews.org
What’s happening this weekend — the Scottish Highland Games, a wine and dessert tasting and an MLK celebration
Get news that matters to you, sent directly to your inbox every Thursday morning, from Greater Oviedo & Winter Springs’ only nonprofit newsroom. Send me local news!. Join Bikers Against Trafficking at their monthly meeting on eradicating human sex trafficking from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Rock & Brews Oviedo, 7131 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo. Learn more.
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
