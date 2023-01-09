Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
stljewishlight.org
Thriving yeshiva in Chesterfield is just what this doctor ordered
It wasn’t long ago that the St. Louis Jewish educational community faced a crossroads. The lack of a beis midrash — a post-high school yeshiva to provide advanced Torah study —meant some families were moving out of the area and others chose not to move here. Now, Chesterfield has emerged as a major hub of Jewish learning with Missouri Torah Institute (MTI).
stljewishlight.org
“Bagel Week” is coming, so where does St. Louis rank among bagel loving cities?
The St. Louis Jewish Light will be celebrating National Bagel Day on Sunday, Jan. 15 with a special edition of the Morning Light email newsletter honoring the bagel and featuring our “Ultimate Guide to St. Louis Homemade Bagels.” We will then extend the celebration with our first ever “Bagel Week,” January 16-20, with special bagel content in each day’s Morning Light.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
stljewishlight.org
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is source of joy, pride for two Jewish St. Louis women
For decades, St. Louis women over 60 have kept the spice of life alive by competing for the title of Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant. The event, which is currently looking for contestants for its 2023 edition on April 30th, celebrates and honors women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
stljewishlight.org
This St. Louisan skates on international Jewish roller derby team
By day, 31-year-old Autumn Dennis works as director of communications and online hospitality at Central Reform Congregation. But outside of work, Dennis, who identifies as non-binary and completed their conversion to Judaism in October 2021, is known in the world of roller derby as Sin, or Chai Y’all, depending on which team Dennis is playing.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
St. Louis Is One of the Easiest Places to Live Off Minimum Wage, Study Finds
St. Louis ranks fifth of 79 cities where "minimum wage goes the furthest"
stljewishlight.org
Crown Center welcomes new staff
Crown Center for Senior Living has welcomed Dawn Eddins as leasing manager, Erika Cotton as administrative assistant and Jill Beyder as community engagement coordinator. Eddins brings experience with property management and affordable housing programs. Her work history includes the St. Louis County Housing Authority and Beyond Housing. Her responsibilities include working with residents and applicants seeking to access subsidized and affordable rental programs while meeting agency occupancy and reporting standards.
Forest Park in the running for America’s ‘Best City Park’
Forest Park is in the running for the title of America’s “Best City Park” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum Is For Sale [PHOTOS]
City Museum founder Bob Cassilly’s personal loft has hit the St. Louis real estate market. The mad genius passed in 2011 and we've been missing his magic ever since. The City Museum opened in 1997 and immediately became a top destination for both tourists and locals. The 10-story downtown building is an indescribable combination of playground, sculpture and interactive art. The first few floors are the heart of the City Museum, but what’s been crafted above might be even more interesting.
saucemagazine.com
9 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month
Bathed in golden light, the luxurious dining room at Wright’s Tavern is a welcoming sight. Party vibes abound while servers bustle about wearing jackets and ties, providing friendly service with a touch of formality. Start with the Martini and the Car, a cross between a martini with a twist and a dirty martini. It combines two kinds of vermouth, orange bitters and Ford’s gin. Served with three huge, green olives (pro tip: request the blue cheese-stuffed olives if you’re a fan) and a sidecar of extra cocktail to top off your tipple, the fun never ends. Nothing pairs with the martini better than the thick, golden Tavern onion rings.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
stlpublicradio.org
Tower Grove Park’s restored stream teaches about the Osage Nation and reduces flooding
Tower Grove Park revived a stream buried for more than 120 years to reduce flooding in the nearby Shaw neighborhood. The restored stream on the east side of the park now contains rain gardens that capture and redistribute stormwater to prevent flooding. It will also be the site where people...
