Saint Louis, MO

stljewishlight.org

Thriving yeshiva in Chesterfield is just what this doctor ordered

It wasn’t long ago that the St. Louis Jewish educational community faced a crossroads. The lack of a beis midrash — a post-high school yeshiva to provide advanced Torah study —meant some families were moving out of the area and others chose not to move here. Now, Chesterfield has emerged as a major hub of Jewish learning with Missouri Torah Institute (MTI).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
stljewishlight.org

“Bagel Week” is coming, so where does St. Louis rank among bagel loving cities?

The St. Louis Jewish Light will be celebrating National Bagel Day on Sunday, Jan. 15 with a special edition of the Morning Light email newsletter honoring the bagel and featuring our “Ultimate Guide to St. Louis Homemade Bagels.” We will then extend the celebration with our first ever “Bagel Week,” January 16-20, with special bagel content in each day’s Morning Light.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

This St. Louisan skates on international Jewish roller derby team

By day, 31-year-old Autumn Dennis works as director of communications and online hospitality at Central Reform Congregation. But outside of work, Dennis, who identifies as non-binary and completed their conversion to Judaism in October 2021, is known in the world of roller derby as Sin, or Chai Y’all, depending on which team Dennis is playing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Crown Center welcomes new staff

Crown Center for Senior Living has welcomed Dawn Eddins as leasing manager, Erika Cotton as administrative assistant and Jill Beyder as community engagement coordinator. Eddins brings experience with property management and affordable housing programs. Her work history includes the St. Louis County Housing Authority and Beyond Housing. Her responsibilities include working with residents and applicants seeking to access subsidized and affordable rental programs while meeting agency occupancy and reporting standards.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]

Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum Is For Sale [PHOTOS]

City Museum founder Bob Cassilly’s personal loft has hit the St. Louis real estate market. The mad genius passed in 2011 and we've been missing his magic ever since. The City Museum opened in 1997 and immediately became a top destination for both tourists and locals. The 10-story downtown building is an indescribable combination of playground, sculpture and interactive art. The first few floors are the heart of the City Museum, but what’s been crafted above might be even more interesting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

9 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

Bathed in golden light, the luxurious dining room at Wright’s Tavern is a welcoming sight. Party vibes abound while servers bustle about wearing jackets and ties, providing friendly service with a touch of formality. Start with the Martini and the Car, a cross between a martini with a twist and a dirty martini. It combines two kinds of vermouth, orange bitters and Ford’s gin. Served with three huge, green olives (pro tip: request the blue cheese-stuffed olives if you’re a fan) and a sidecar of extra cocktail to top off your tipple, the fun never ends. Nothing pairs with the martini better than the thick, golden Tavern onion rings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

