Pike County, MS

WDSU

Bogalusa arrests minor after home, cars damaged by gunfire

The Bogalusa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this month on North Avenue. The shooting happened on Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to police, officers arrived and found multiple spent rounds and damage to a home and two cars.
BOGALUSA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving

Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
an17.com

Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Adams County approves emergency garbage contract

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors approved an emergency, 90-day contract for garbage collection. The Natchez Democrat reported the county’s current garbage collector, Metro Services, filed for bankruptcy. A court is expected to rule on the bankruptcy request on January 21, 2023. The company’s current contract is $9.97 per month per residential unit. In […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School District new bag policy

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Lamar County School District is adopting a new policy for all of its school-related activities. Beginning Feb. 6, the district will implement a procedure regulating the size and type of bag that will be allowed during school activities. District Police Chief Tamicia Hill said that...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

2 big lotto jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
WAPT

New grocery store coming to McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. — A new grocery store is opening next week in McComb. Aldi will welcome customers to celebrate the opening of its first location in McComb at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. The store at 1724 Veterans Blvd. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer fresh produce, a large selection of cheese and beer and food "for every taste and lifestyle," according to a release from the company.
MCCOMB, MS
Kristen Walters

