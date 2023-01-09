Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
WDSU
Bogalusa arrests minor after home, cars damaged by gunfire
The Bogalusa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this month on North Avenue. The shooting happened on Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to police, officers arrived and found multiple spent rounds and damage to a home and two cars.
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
“He was a very dangerous individual" - what led up to a violent rampage in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Tangipahoa man who went on a violent rampage was shot dead during a home invasion. Police Chief Jimmy Travis says the suspect was extremely dangerous. Robert Rheams' violent rampage started Saturday evening around 8 pm. This video shows the brazenness of his crime. He...
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
WDAM-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
Mississippi officer narrowly escapes injury in hit and run on interstate
A Mississippi police officer narrowly escaped serious injury Monday night in a hit-and-run wreck. The police department assisted Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 55 northbound between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. As the Brookhaven Police officer stepped out of his vehicle, a truck sideswiped the parked cruiser, Chief Kenneth Collins said.
an17.com
Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
Adams County approves emergency garbage contract
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors approved an emergency, 90-day contract for garbage collection. The Natchez Democrat reported the county’s current garbage collector, Metro Services, filed for bankruptcy. A court is expected to rule on the bankruptcy request on January 21, 2023. The company’s current contract is $9.97 per month per residential unit. In […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County School District new bag policy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Lamar County School District is adopting a new policy for all of its school-related activities. Beginning Feb. 6, the district will implement a procedure regulating the size and type of bag that will be allowed during school activities. District Police Chief Tamicia Hill said that...
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
theadvocate.com
A school board member missed 11 of 12 meetings. Prosecutors say that's payroll fraud.
A former East Feliciana School Board member was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of public payroll fraud for missing 11 of 12 meetings last year, according to court documents. Derald Spears Sr. of Ethel, a two-term school board member with no party affiliation, is accused of collecting payments from...
Forget frogs. Mississippi man pushes for center against extinction of young black males.
Can an educational community center prevent the extinction of young, black males? Brookhaven citizen Roy Smith says it can help. Inspired by an Animal Planet show about the extinction of animals, Smith appeared before the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen during its regular meeting Tuesday. “I’m starting where I left off...
2 big lotto jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
WAPT
New grocery store coming to McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. — A new grocery store is opening next week in McComb. Aldi will welcome customers to celebrate the opening of its first location in McComb at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. The store at 1724 Veterans Blvd. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer fresh produce, a large selection of cheese and beer and food "for every taste and lifestyle," according to a release from the company.
Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi
A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
