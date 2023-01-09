MCCOMB, Miss. — A new grocery store is opening next week in McComb. Aldi will welcome customers to celebrate the opening of its first location in McComb at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. The store at 1724 Veterans Blvd. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer fresh produce, a large selection of cheese and beer and food "for every taste and lifestyle," according to a release from the company.

MCCOMB, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO