ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County

More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies

Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Richland County Bar Association announces 2023 leadership

The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia short term rentals could soon be required to have a business license and a local property manager

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heated discussion over what to do with short-term rentals took place during a Columbia City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Some people have complained the homes in their neighborhood can essentially become hotels. However, supporters of the rentals say any new laws would stifle a new type of business operating in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy