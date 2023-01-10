Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County
More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
The City of Camden takes one step toward trying to lower residents' electricity costs
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden City Council took a step tonight that they say will reduce many people's electricity costs. We've been telling you since last July, the city approved a rate increase. That decision left many upset in the town, who say their bills jumped dramatically. Tuesday evening, the...
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
carolinapanorama.com
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Richland County Bar Association announces 2023 leadership
The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
Early voting underway in two Lexington County elections
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting is underway for two elections in the Midlands. The first is a special election to pick someone to represent the City of West Columbia's new district three on city council. District three was created back in August when the city re-drew the city...
Columbia short term rentals could soon be required to have a business license and a local property manager
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heated discussion over what to do with short-term rentals took place during a Columbia City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Some people have complained the homes in their neighborhood can essentially become hotels. However, supporters of the rentals say any new laws would stifle a new type of business operating in the city.
Railroad construction in Sumter left unfinished causing bumpy ride for drivers
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter drivers say the road near the Lafayette bridge is now bumpier than before construction started a few weeks ago. "It’s a little bumpy going over it," resident Darian Quiroz said about construction on the end of the bridge at the corner of South Lafayette Drive and Divine Street.
