The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO