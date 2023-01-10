ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lancaster Farming

Virtual Horse Racing Is Now Available at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — By the time the experience was over, you were a little worn out. Your hands were clenched to the handle or were grasping the reins. It felt like you actually raced. That was the point. It’s why the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association created this trip through...
WTAJ

2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians

(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Lancaster Farming

Repeat Winner Takes the Chocolate Cake at the PA Farm Show Baking Contest

From the 10 a.m. start of a statewide apple pie bake-off, to three nail-biting baking competitions including homemade chocolate cake and a junior dessert contest, to the last piece of free cake being distributed to lucky farm show patrons at a little past 7 p.m., opening day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show provided quite a combined adrenaline and sugar rush.
Lancaster Farming

2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
Lancaster Farming

How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
State College

DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests

HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Lancaster Farming

Delmarva Prepares for New Wave of Avian Influenza

HARRINGTON, Del. — Delmarva poultry farmers should remain vigilant against avian influenza as the region approaches a high-risk time. Delaware and eastern Maryland had outbreaks on seven farms last February and March, so it’s possible that the disease could show up at the same time this year, said Karen Lopez, Delaware’s state veterinarian.
