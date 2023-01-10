Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Lancaster Farming's Interview with Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture
Watch Lancaster Farming's interview with Agricultural Secretary Russell Redding at the 2023 PA Farm Show. Russell Redding Discusses What's Next For Pennsylvania Ag at the 2023 PA Farm Show. Redding discussed the next four years in an on-stage interview with Lancaster Farming at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Lancaster Farming
Virtual Horse Racing Is Now Available at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — By the time the experience was over, you were a little worn out. Your hands were clenched to the handle or were grasping the reins. It felt like you actually raced. That was the point. It’s why the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association created this trip through...
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
Lancaster Farming
Russell Redding Discusses What's Next For Pennsylvania Ag at the 2023 PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In his new term as Pennsylvania ag secretary, Russell Redding plans to bolster the state’s farm economy and finish major projects almost a decade in the making. “I see a lot of continuity, but at the same time, it’s not going to be about the...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
Lancaster Farming
Repeat Winner Takes the Chocolate Cake at the PA Farm Show Baking Contest
From the 10 a.m. start of a statewide apple pie bake-off, to three nail-biting baking competitions including homemade chocolate cake and a junior dessert contest, to the last piece of free cake being distributed to lucky farm show patrons at a little past 7 p.m., opening day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show provided quite a combined adrenaline and sugar rush.
Lancaster Farming
2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Lancaster Farming
How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
State College
DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
Lancaster Farming
Delmarva Prepares for New Wave of Avian Influenza
HARRINGTON, Del. — Delmarva poultry farmers should remain vigilant against avian influenza as the region approaches a high-risk time. Delaware and eastern Maryland had outbreaks on seven farms last February and March, so it’s possible that the disease could show up at the same time this year, said Karen Lopez, Delaware’s state veterinarian.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
