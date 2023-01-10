Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
Charleston City Paper
State school district questions local public charter school leadership
The South Carolina Public Charter District (SCPCD) is looking into the governance of Charleston Advancement Academy High School (CAA), officials confirmed this month. After reports of an impromptu four-day closure of the school’s James Island campus and staff concerns about recent action of the school’s board of directors, the newspaper asked the state oversight agency Jan. 4 whether it was investigating the school.
live5news.com
New documents detail why school district attorney was fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
charlestondaily.net
The ARK of South Carolina receives $6,500 of support from Volvo USA Operations Grant
The ARK of SC announces that it is the recipient of the Volvo USA Operations Grant through the Coastal Community Foundation. The ARK was awarded $6,500 to support general operating expenses for the 2022 fiscal year. The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations, and fundraising events. “We are incredibly...
charlestondaily.net
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
thedanielislandnews.com
Providence Church pastor a universal donor on a mission
On Sundays, senior pastor Dan Freemyer is seen wearing a stole and preaching a sermon to the Daniel Island community at Providence Church. Other days, when he’s not out running or playing pickleball, he can be seen rolling up his sleeves and donating blood. Freemyer’s mission of giving blood...
Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston County Parks now hiring for Summer 2023!
Charleston County Parks recruiting staff now for Summer 2023. [CHARLESTON COUNTY] – Charleston County Parks is seeking candidates for a number of positions at various park sites this summer. These opportunities are posted now at www.CCPRC.com/Employment. Charleston County Parks is seeking candidates for seasonal jobs including beach and waterpark...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Using Black voters as political pawns is completely unforgivable
We’ll never know if Democratic congressional candidate Annie Andrews would have won a 2022 election against Republican Nancy Mace, but we do know one thing: Black voters in Charleston County were bleached out of the 1st Congressional District by targeted racial gerrymandering that impacted the election’s outcome. Let’s...
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
charlestondaily.net
Topgolf is Here! Grand Opening in North Charleston on Friday, January 20th
Topgolf Kicking Off 2023 with Opening of Charleston Venue. Topgolf’s 87th global venue is located 10 miles from downtown Charleston. DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 – More play is coming Charleston’s way: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its 87th global venue on Friday, Jan. 20. Located at 5000 Topgolf Way in North Charleston, the venue will be near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
charlestondaily.net
5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination
An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
abcnews4.com
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival
In its seventhyear, Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival will take place from Thursday, January 12, 2023, to Saturday, January 14, 2023, with an in-person book signing on Saturday, January 14 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston (7000 Rivers Avenue, Bldg 920). Because this year's festival will be presented in a hybrid, there will be expanded content and workshops designed to reach a broader audience. On the virtual platform, thre will be readers and authors from around the country and, indeed, around the world, to participate in the festival that exposes them to Black authors and new perspectives. For the in-person book signing, organizers hope to welcome hundreds of local and regional attendees interested in learning more about Black Ink Book Festival authors.
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
live5news.com
Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit in N. Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old pedestrian killed in a Saturday morning crash illegally crossed the road. Oliver Jorge Gomez, from North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at 5:45 a.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A...
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston’s switch hitting, always smiling, 77-year-old slugger
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — The only thing more silky smooth than Willie Brown’s swing is the smile he cracks while taking his cracks several times a week at the Hanahan Athletic Fields. “I can run the bases. I can throw. I can hit, both sides. I can hit...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
