Android Authority

Microsoft pivots to foldable screens, ditches its initial Surface Duo 3 plans

Sources claim Microsoft is also working on a mainstream phone. Microsoft is reportedly changing its plans for the Surface Duo 3. The Surface Duo 3 will supposedly use a foldable screen instead of sticking with its original dual-screen design. Microsoft may also be working on a new “mainstream” slab-style phone....
Android Authority

How to curve text in PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint has allowed users to format and customize the text within presentations from the very beginning. Through a setting known as WordArt, users can also have a little fun with their writing. Let’s review how to curve text in PowerPoint. QUICK ANSWER. To curve text in PowerPoint, go...
Android Authority

How to delete a Microsoft Word document

Microsoft Word has stood the test of time as one of the premier word-processing programs available across platforms. That said, it’s essential to know how to use Word properly. This means knowing how to create and delete files. This is how to delete a Word document. QUICK ANSWER. To...
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
CNET

Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.

