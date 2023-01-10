Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
NFL World Reacts To The Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Colts Add Bright, Young DC to Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coaching vacancy.
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands
The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach job. Ballard said he felt... The post Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday
The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice
A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday. Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate. Despite the ...
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
