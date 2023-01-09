Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wife: Worker hurt in Allentown trench collapse has 'extensive' injuries
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The wife of the man who was trapped when a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday says her husband has a long road to recovery. In a post on GoFundMe, Ivy Hansell says her husband Jason is in the critical care unit at the hospital with extensive injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Rescuers free worker trapped in trench collapse in Allentown (UPDATE)
UPDATE 4: Worker rescued from trench collapse after 8 hours as temperatures plummeted. UPDATE 3: The worker trapped in the trench collapse Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety just before 10:20 p.m. and taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. He remained conscious, alert and talking with rescuers throughout the ordeal, officials said at the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early-morning fire spreads to 2 homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews battled a fire at a three-story home in Allentown early Wednesday morning. Four firefighters were treated for exhaustion while battling the flames at a duplex in the 1500 block of Walnut Street, said the Allentown Fire Department. They were treated on scene and no one was...
Woman allegedly tossed hammer at passing cars in Palmer Township
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver hurt after truck hauling trash smashes into overpass in Douglass Twp.
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A truck carrying trash slammed into an overpass Thursday morning. It happened on Farmington Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say the truck was following another truck that made it through. The driver was hurt and went to a hospital. No word on how serious his injuries...
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennslyvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they have located 78-year-old John Mead. PSP Troopers say that Mead found at about 9:00 p.m. on Thusday January 12.
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Large police presence at Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown
Multiple police cars and ambulances, as well as the SWAT team, converged at the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown. No word yet on the nature of the incident.
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Double shooting in Allentown prompts large police presence at apartment building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police and members of the SWAT team swarmed the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown after two people were shot Wednesday night. Members of the Allentown Police Department patrol division responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Knife-Wielding Robber Sticks Up Lehigh Valley Gas Station: State Police
A masked robber wielded a knife to steal almost $4,000 from a Lehigh Valley gas station early Wednesday, and state police are trying to find him. The suspect waltzed into the Valero at 6007 West Main Boulevard in East Allen Township just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 11, produced a knife, and demanded…
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury convicts Monroe County man of manslaughter in 2021 shooting
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at an apartment complex. Jamaine Wilkins was accused of killing Prince Xavier Brown in February 2021 at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township. Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle"...
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing 78-year-old man
BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County
A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
