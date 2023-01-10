ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGN TV

Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to step down in ‘early 2023’

WASHINGTON — During an announcement Thursday that a special counsel will look into classified documents that were in President Biden’s possession, Chicago’s top federal prosecutor made some news of his own. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

U.S. Attorney General appoints a special counsel to investigate classified documents found in former Biden office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. The announcement followed Biden’s acknowledgment Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN TV

White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

WASHINGTON (AP) – Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations...
MARYLAND STATE
WGN TV

Pentagon officially drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Pentagon on Tuesday formally rescinded its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, dropping the shot’s requirement across the U.S. military over a year after it was first put in place, according to a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The memo was expected after the annual defense policy bill,...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGN TV

Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51

(The Hill) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a member of the Diamond and Silk duo who gained national attention for their staunch support for former President Trump, has died at the age of 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were Democrats before switching parties to become...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN TV

