Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to step down in ‘early 2023’
WASHINGTON — During an announcement Thursday that a special counsel will look into classified documents that were in President Biden’s possession, Chicago’s top federal prosecutor made some news of his own. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch...
U.S. Attorney General appoints a special counsel to investigate classified documents found in former Biden office
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. The announcement followed Biden’s acknowledgment Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice […]
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
WASHINGTON (AP) – Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations...
Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
A second batch of classified documents belonging to President Biden was reportedly discovered by White House aides, days after the discovery of documents from a former private office of the president’s became public. The new batch was found in separate location from the first, NBC News first reported, citing...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison after bail denied
(The Hill) – Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to federal prison next week for bank and tax fraud charges after their request for bail was denied on Tuesday. Court documents show U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross rejected the bail request as well as the...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove possibly cancerous lesion near eye
Jill Biden was scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye
Pentagon officially drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Pentagon on Tuesday formally rescinded its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, dropping the shot’s requirement across the U.S. military over a year after it was first put in place, according to a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The memo was expected after the annual defense policy bill,...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Biden aides blame Trump for making them feel 'weird' about transition as documents were mishandled: report
CNN reported that the chaotic transition period between the Obama and Trump presidencies led then-Vice President Biden's aides to misplace classified documents.
Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51
(The Hill) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a member of the Diamond and Silk duo who gained national attention for their staunch support for former President Trump, has died at the age of 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were Democrats before switching parties to become...
