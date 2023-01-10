No agreement reached in Pa. special session on proposed sex abuse survivor amendment, work group to be tasked with finding 'a way forward'

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Senate panel endorses spending flexibility for Lake County recorder
Legislation advancing at the Indiana Senate may give the Lake County recorder access to $500,000 in money generated by her office whose use sharply is limited by state law. Indiana statues mandate that county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents, such as property deeds and mortgages, and deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws
BOISE—Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations. It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alaska lawmakers proposed resolutions that would cap the state budget
(The Center Square) - Two Alaska senators are proposing a cap on Alaska's budget appropriations. The state of Alaska has no income tax. No sales taxes are levied on purchases, even though some municipalities have sales taxes, according to the Department of Commerce. For more than 40 years, the state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more than 15.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law
Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
(The Center Square) – A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department last year, 40% more than the year before. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MN Supreme Court denies petition to appeal murder conviction
An Owatonna man who pleaded guilty to the March 2021 murder of another man outside a small Minneapolis mall has been denied a chance to have his case reviewed by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Mubarak Osman Musse, 29, has been attempting to appeal his 22-year prison sentence for the second-degree...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunleavy says carbon management could bring millions to Alaska
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday his plan to capitalize on the carbon markets could bring millions into the state. Revenue from carbon management could bring in additional revenue to complement the state's revenues from the Permanent fund and oil production, Dunleavy said. "Then, by working...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arklatex politics: income taxes
Shreveport, La -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville, was recently in our KTBS-3 studios, discussing several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those ideas was the elimination of the state income...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California’s volatile tax system strikes again | Dan Walters
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearby expressway shootings down by nearly half last year, state police say
Illinois State Police are crediting increased law-enforcement efforts and technology for a 47% drop in Chicago-area expressway shootings during 2022 as compared to the previous year. "The number of nonfatal-injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
4 St. Clair County stations to get first MetroLink fare collection gates
ST. LOUIS — Four MetroLink stations in St. Clair County will get the system’s first fare collection gates and related fencing next year under a plan outlined Thursday to “show progress” in increasing safety on the trains. Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's COVID cases remain low, but variant driving increases elsewhere has arrived
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remains low, health officials have detected the state's first cases of a coronavirus subvariant that is driving an increase in cases and hospitalizations in many Eastern states. In Nebraska, COVID case numbers dropped last week. The state recorded 1,420 new cases last...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Louisiana dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat of World War II
Shreveport, LA -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. The beautiful dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War Two, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0