KEYT
Connecticut man admits to trying to help Islamic State group
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group. The U.S. attorney’s office says Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. Sentencing was set for April 6. A public defender for McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say McCormick was arrested at a small, private airport in Connecticut in October 2019 as he tried to board a flight to Canada on his way to Syria.
KEYT
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the ban Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads. Reeves says he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app. TikTok is owned by a private Chinese company. The app’s ownership has raised concerns over tracking and access of user data. Similar moves to prohibit TikTok on government devices have been made by top officials in about one-third of U.S. states. Mississippi state employees have been directed to remove, delete and uninstall the app from state-issued devices no later than Jan. 31.
KEYT
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the state capitalize on carbon markets to help shore up revenues long reliant from the proceeds from oil and gas. Dunleavy said Thursday that his administration plans to introduce what his office called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session opening next week. The Republican governor and members of his administration held a news conference Thursday to outline the proposal. Dunleavy says he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber. He says it would not be a “displacer” of industry.
KEYT
Thousands urged to flee their homes as more severe weather wallops California, as death toll in recent storms rises to 17
Rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 17 dead in recent weeks. More than 20 million people across California are...
KEYT
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have become the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.
KEYT
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities captured him in Texas. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. His attorneys did not deny that Eizember had killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. But they asked the Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared, saying the killings were unplanned and spontaneous. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
KEYT
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there are six deaths in the state following the severe weather. “I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it,” the governor said in a tweet.
KEYT
Fight over Kansas budget surplus: How much gets socked away?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over budget issues. They are likely to clash over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include depositing $500 million into the state’s rainy day fund. She also wants to give state workers a 5% pay increase and phase in a 61% increase in spending on K-12 programs for children with special needs. Top Republican lawmakers want Kansas to put at least $1 billion in the rainy day fund and have misgivings about the other Kelly proposals.
KEYT
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt Friday closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but had continued operating in a digital format. Saslow wrote that declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure. The Medford metropolitan area is home to nearly 224,000 and is the biggest population center in southern Oregon. Rosebud Media closed a sibling paper, the Ashland Daily Tidings, in 2021.
