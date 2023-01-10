BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group. The U.S. attorney’s office says Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. Sentencing was set for April 6. A public defender for McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say McCormick was arrested at a small, private airport in Connecticut in October 2019 as he tried to board a flight to Canada on his way to Syria.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO