Miami-dade County, FL

JLL’s Co-Lead Of Industrial Capital Markets Joins Miami Office

JLL Capital Markets announced that John Huguenard, Co-Lead of Industrial Capital Markets, has made the move from the firm’s Chicago office to the Miami office. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Huguenard specializes in industrial investment sales for institutional and corporate clients as well as private owners of real estate. He has consistently been one of the nation’s top producers, receiving several industry achievements, including being named top producer for industrial capital markets in 2021. Huguenard received his bachelor’s degree in Personal Management and Labor Relations from Indiana University and is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.
MIAMI, FL
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
FLORIDA STATE
Meet Miami’s new inn-sanely sexy hotel-branded condos

While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October). But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking...
MIAMI, FL
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
MTI Going With Seven-Boat Fleet For Miami Boat Show

Though MTI won’t pull the sheet off a new model during the Miami International Boat Show—after all, the Wentzville, Mo., company introduced its 440X catamaran earlier than anticipated two months ago—there will be plenty of eye-candy for fans of the brand during the February 15-19 event. The custom high-performance powerboat builder will display MTI-V 50 and MTI-V 42 center consoles along with 440X and 390X catamarans inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened to the event last year after significant refurbishment.
MIAMI, FL
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade Public Defender asks lawmakers for funding bump as office bleeds lawyers fleeing high rent

Despite a $10K-per-lawyer pay increase last year, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office is still shedding about a fifth of its legal staff yearly. Rent prices are so high in Miami-Dade that many lawyers on county salaries are leaving town or going into private practice, according to Public Defender Carlos Martinez, who implored state lawmakers to bring home more money for raises.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
MIAMI, FL
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL

