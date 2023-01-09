Read full article on original website
cre-sources.com
Industrial Demand Remains Strong In Broward County As HVAC Contractor Signs 10-Year Lease
Hill York, a Fort Lauderdale-based HVAC contractor, signed a ten-year lease at the I-595 Business Center in Dania Beach. This state-of-the-art Class A warehouse and distribution space is located at 3400 SW 30th Avenue. Colliers South Florida Senior Director Ronald Schagrin represented the tenant, Hill York, in negotiating the long-term...
cre-sources.com
JLL’s Co-Lead Of Industrial Capital Markets Joins Miami Office
JLL Capital Markets announced that John Huguenard, Co-Lead of Industrial Capital Markets, has made the move from the firm’s Chicago office to the Miami office. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Huguenard specializes in industrial investment sales for institutional and corporate clients as well as private owners of real estate. He has consistently been one of the nation’s top producers, receiving several industry achievements, including being named top producer for industrial capital markets in 2021. Huguenard received his bachelor’s degree in Personal Management and Labor Relations from Indiana University and is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
floridapolitics.com
Industry reps invoke Florida’s pioneering film history in call to resurrect state incentives program
‘Thirty-five other states are laughing all the way to the bank.’. Will this be the year Florida resurrects its dormant film and television productions incentives program? Industry members who call the state home sure hope so, citing billions in forgone revenue and the state’s pioneering history in motion pictures.
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Meet Miami’s new inn-sanely sexy hotel-branded condos
While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October). But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
speedonthewater.com
MTI Going With Seven-Boat Fleet For Miami Boat Show
Though MTI won’t pull the sheet off a new model during the Miami International Boat Show—after all, the Wentzville, Mo., company introduced its 440X catamaran earlier than anticipated two months ago—there will be plenty of eye-candy for fans of the brand during the February 15-19 event. The custom high-performance powerboat builder will display MTI-V 50 and MTI-V 42 center consoles along with 440X and 390X catamarans inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened to the event last year after significant refurbishment.
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Public Defender asks lawmakers for funding bump as office bleeds lawyers fleeing high rent
Despite a $10K-per-lawyer pay increase last year, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office is still shedding about a fifth of its legal staff yearly. Rent prices are so high in Miami-Dade that many lawyers on county salaries are leaving town or going into private practice, according to Public Defender Carlos Martinez, who implored state lawmakers to bring home more money for raises.
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Click10.com
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
WSVN-TV
HCA Mercy Hospital says former UM medical professor is ‘clinically ready for discharge’ but will extend stay
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials with a South Florida hospital have responded to claims from the family of a former University of Miami professor currently being treated there that the patient is not ready to be released. Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Anyltha Muench, the wife of Dr. Karl Muench, said...
Miami New Times
DeSantis-Backed Military Vet Teaching Program Accounts for One Teacher Hire in Broward
At the beginning of this school year, the Florida Department of Education launched a program aimed at attracting military veterans to teach in public schools to help fill thousands of vacant positions across Florida schools, including nearly 400 open teaching spots in Broward and Miami-Dade school districts. Under the Military...
Miami Offers South Florida QB and Flame Thrower Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country.
