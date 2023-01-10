Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa
The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Oakland A's Ballpark: No Oakland Grant Money, Vegas Site Selected
Not a great day for Oakland A's ballpark news, but could there be something else at play here?
Yardbarker
Royals Add A Veteran Bat To Their Mix
The Kansas City Royals have made several changes to their roster and to their coaching staff this offseason. They hired a new manager in Matt Quatraro and a new pitching coach in former MLB pitcher Brian Sweeney. In addition, they’ve added a few key pieces to their roster as well,...
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Look: Al Michaels Returning To NBC This Weekend, But With New Partner
One of the headline figures for Saturday's Chargers-Jaguars game won't take the turf. He'll be in the broadcast booth. Tony Dungy is calling the Wild Card matchup. Dungy has limited experience on the call, but a wealthy resume analyzing the game in a broadcast capacity. He'll also have Al ...
Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job
In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise. Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family. “When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all ...
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Makes Grim Prediction For 2023
Another day goes by with fans of the St. Louis Cardinals becoming increasingly frustrated that the front office has to this point, failed to address the team’s obvious need for starting pitching. With Adam Wainwright retiring and Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Yardbarker
Twins Insider Dreams Of An Ideal Future Lineup
The Minnesota Twins front office has to be extremely happy. They just secured a franchise-altering talent for $200 million guaranteed. Considering some of the contracts that have been given out to free agents this offseason and what Correa was originally slated to earn with the San Francisco Giants ($350 million), getting him for a fraction of that price is an outstanding get.
