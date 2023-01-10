Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.

