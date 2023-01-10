Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?
Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
KUOW
Period tracking apps would have to adhere to new Washington state health privacy laws if this bill passes
Social media lit up with an ominous warning last year, after the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion: Stop using period tracking apps. That’s because health information people provide to period tracking apps and other health sites are not protected by federal privacy laws like HIPAA.
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
q13fox.com
Washington Gov. Inslee delivers State of the State speech
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivered his annual State of the State speech on Tuesday. Gov. Inslee's speech began at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be watched in its entirety in the player above. What lies ahead in 2023. According to the governors' website, housing, homelessness and...
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
Chronicle
Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’
Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
The new system follows in California’s footsteps — except when it doesn’t. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The...
Q&A: Washington Governor Jay Inslee talks housing, guns, climate
Washington lawmakers returned Monday to Olympia to tackle the state’s most vexing issues. On Tuesday at noon, Gov. Jay Inslee will give his annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature. Inslee has spent the past few years directing the state’s emergency response to...
KATU.com
Republican Joe Kent announces he's running again in 2024
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Joe Kent says he's running for Congress again, announcing today that he will be back to challenge for the Southwest Washington seat. PAST COVERAGE | Republican Joe Kent concedes SW Washington Congressional Dist. 3 race. Kent lost the race in November to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez,...
washingtonstatenews.net
WA State Senate Bans “title-only” Bills– Day One of Legislature
A major development in the legislature on Day one. A few days ago, we reported Senate GOP leaders had pre-filed legislation or rule changes that would do away with the practice of having (at times) title-only bills. These bills contain a title, sometimes a brief explanation, but no specifics or...
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023
When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline
(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
koze.com
WA Research Council: State’s Rainy Day Fund Should Not Be Used to Pay For Gov’s Spending Proposal
OLYMPIA, WA – A potential recession is a major risk to the state revenue forecast, but Washington’s strong budget sustainability practices—including the Budget Stabilization Account (rainy day fund) will help the State through a downturn. The Washington Research Council says the money in that account should not be used to help pay for Governor Jay Inslee’s 2023-25 spending proposals.
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
