A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 14-year-old girl was shot multiple times in Racine

14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
WISN
Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers
MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
CBS 58
23-year-old man shot near 41st and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 around 1:03 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects....
14-year-old boy charged as adult after shooting teen over breakup in Racine
A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting his girlfriend, a 14-year-old girl.
WISN
Milwaukee police find missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police found missing 11-year-old Charlene P. Ruffin. Ruffin was last seen Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Holton Street, according to Milwaukee police. Ruffin is described as an 11-year-old Black female, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate death of 20-year-old woman in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman late Sunday night in the Walker's Point neighborhood. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. near South Third and Mineral streets. Family identified the woman who died as Neimah Jones. Milwaukee police initially said this was a fatal...
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
Driver crashes into Bay View home 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest
A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death; no 'criminal liability,' Brieon Green suicide
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Wednesday, Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
wgtd.org
A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner
(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
