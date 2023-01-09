ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Freedom Caucus: State Representative Jim Durkin’s Rewrite of History Won’t Mask his Failings as Leader

By Silence DoGood
 3 days ago
thesouthlandjournal.com

Haas Welcomes New Term in Illinois House

Haas Welcomes New Term in Illinois House (Kankakee, IL) — Yesterday State Representative Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee) was sworn into office to represent the people of the 79th District in the Illinois House for the 103rd General Assembly. The Representative stood alongside 40 other Republican members to renew her oath of office and commitment to serving the people of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
ehstigertimesonline.com

Historic Illinois Bill Stalled in Lower Courts

Illinois would have made history by being the first state to eliminate cash bail if the SAFE-T Act had gone into effect as planned on Jan. 1. But Kankakee County’s Judge Thomas Cunnington, acting on a combination of more than 60 lawsuits, issued a ruling on Dec. 28 that declared the cash bail portion of the act unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

Representative Bourne Thanks Constituents

State Representative Avery Bourne is wrapping up her time in the house and she says that she is honored to have been given the opportunity to represent the people of her district. Below you can find her press release that she issued thanking the constituents of the 95th Legislative District.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
920wmok.com

Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and other Illinois Sheriffs Release Statement Regarding HB 5471 – Protect Illinois Communities Act

On Wednesday afternoon Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and several other Sheriffs in the state released a statement regarding HB 5471 – the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Illinois Senate approved the act on Monday – banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Legal Challenges To Assault Weapons Ban Expected Soon

Gun rights advocates say they will be going to court in a matter of days in an effort to overturn Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde tells the Illinoize political newsletter that court challenges… including a request for an injunction to put the new law on hold… could be filed as early as next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

New Secretary Of State Issues Comprehensive Executive Ethics Order

New Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office. “During my campaign, I pledged to issue, implement and enforce a comprehensive ethics package for the Secretary of State’s office upon taking office,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “As my first act, this Executive Ethics Order achieves this commitment from the very start of my administration and sets the bar to adhere to the highest ethical standards in state government.”
ILLINOIS STATE

