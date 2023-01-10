Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Bubba Ventrone
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a familiar face in Bubba Ventrone be the man for the job?
AFC Notes: Jeff Saturday, Colts, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Despite a 1-7 record that had the Colts playing like one of the worst teams in football by the end of the season, interim HC Jeff Saturday still wants the full-time head coaching job. He spent his end-of-season presser lobbying for his case. “The way I do things is not...
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s continued search for a head coaching job kicks off this year with Indianapolis Colts.
Colts complete head coach interview with Ejiro Evero
The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach vacancy, the team announced Thursday. This is simply just a confirmation of the report that Evero was interviewing Thursday. He’s the second candidate to complete an interview for the vacated role, along with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11).
Colts to interview Raheem Morris for HC job Friday
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coach vacancy Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Morris is one of the strongest candidates on the market, and he’s been widely popular among teams searching for a new head coach....
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
News Around the AFC South
After Josh Allen’s impressive game against the Titans, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the week. Home games: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans. Away games: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New...
