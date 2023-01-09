Read full article on original website
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
SLO City News
WHAT: The Red Cross Evacuation Shelter at the Church of the Nazarene is now closed in the City of San Luis Obispo. WHO: Last night, at least 10 people stayed overnight in the shelter. The City requested the shelter as more than 100 community members evacuated their homes due to flooding on Monday.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Update: Currently one area under evacuation order in SLO County
There is currently one area under evacuation order and one area under evacuation warning in San Luis Obispo County as of Wednesday according to county officials.
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
More rain headed to SLO County. Here’s the forecast and how to prepare
Find out how much rain is expected, and where to get sandbags.
Atascadero park closed due to storm impacts
An Atascadero park is closed until further notice due to impacts from the latest storm. It's unknown when Paloma Creek Park will reopen.
More rain is on the way. Keep on hunkering down, SLO County | OPINION
We’re in the middle of a natural disaster. Now is not the time to shame and second-guess.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero
– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
A levee in Oceano broke Monday night causing flooding and displacing residents
On a day where roads turned into rivers, sandbags were no match for the floodwaters on the Central Coast.
Video: See the Salinas River flow 2 feet above flood stage through Paso Robles
The river was at 31.52 feet — more than 2 feet above flood stage of 29 feet. Evacuations have been issued for some locations.
