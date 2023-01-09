Tonja Heirigs scored 22 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team held on to defeat Overton 41-37 at home on Friday. “It’s a great confidence booster for us, but more than anything, that’s just another great quality opponent that we get the opportunity to play,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “I can’t simulate some of these things in practice, so for us to handle pressure in a game situation and for us to see what we need to work on when we’re faced with a tight game, that’s a great chance for us to learn those things.”

OVERTON, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO