North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's basketball sweeps Overton
Tonja Heirigs scored 22 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team held on to defeat Overton 41-37 at home on Friday. “It’s a great confidence booster for us, but more than anything, that’s just another great quality opponent that we get the opportunity to play,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “I can’t simulate some of these things in practice, so for us to handle pressure in a game situation and for us to see what we need to work on when we’re faced with a tight game, that’s a great chance for us to learn those things.”
Sutherland wrestling sweeps Hershey, St. Pat's at Hershey Tri
HERSHEY — The Sutherland wrestling team defeated both St. Pat’s and Hershey in a triangular Thursday in Hershey. The Sailors defeated the Irish 57-24 before beating the Panthers 48-27 in the final dual of the triangular. “Really proud of the boys for coming out and really concentrating on...
MPCC Ogallala Campus offers drawing classes
Aspiring artists will have the opportunity to hone their skills through two drawing classes at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus next month. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach Graphite Drawing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The class will examine the techniques, materials and terms associated with using graphite to create artwork.
Centennial Park ice rink set for opening on Friday night
After a few setbacks due to winter storms and equipment issues, a temporary outdoor ice rink is set to open Friday night at Centennial Park in North Platte. Crews planned to continue to flood the 80-by-50-foot rink overnight to establish 4 inches of ice in time for a hockey event in the afternoon that precedes public skating from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Drought status unchanged in Lincoln County; dense fog expected Friday
North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s drought status remained essentially unchanged over the past week as the snow cover from the area’s Jan. 2-3 snowstorm lingered. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed 58.04% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” slightly higher than the 58% in last week’s map. The county’s northern and eastern portions remained in “severe drought.”
Bridges in Dawson, Hitchcock counties to get state replacement aid
LINCOLN — State funds will help to rehabilitate bridges in Dawson and Hitchcock counties as part of the latest round of state County Bridge Match Program awards. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Friday announced the approval of 30 bridge projects in 18 counties. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
011223-npt-new-multicarwreck_merged
Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Habitat, RDAP Lip Sync Battle contestants announced
The 2023 Lip Sync Battle contestants have been announced by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program's fundraiser on Jan. 27. Contestants for Team Blue will compete for Habitat for Humanity and Team Green will compete for Team Green. The battles:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Families 1st Partnership to sponsor panel presentation
Through a grant from the Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board, Families 1st Partnership has begun an outreach to “lived experience” individuals who have a history of substance abuse and Department of Health and Human Services involvement. Families 1st Partnership has partnered with these “lived experience” parents for...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 13
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
US Highway 30 work near North Platte postponed to Monday
Due to the weather forecast, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is delaying work on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte to Monday. KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour is expected to be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on January 25, NDOT said in a press release.
Letter to the Editor: Job's Daughters thankful for help with fundraiser
Job’s Daughters thankful for help with fundraiser. The businesses in North Platte continue to work together for the betterment of our community and organization’s. A heartfelt thank you is going out to Cindy and her staff at Mead Lumber for their assistance in making our greenery fundraiser a success. Bethel No. 4 is grateful for your assistance in getting the greenery available to our daughters, and we couldn’t have done it without your help.
Troopers arrest two after cocaine, Fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people this week after finding more than 6 pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound BMW SUV for a license plate...
