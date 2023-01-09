ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Related
FOX40

Woman fatally stabbed in southern Sacramento County

(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a woman had been fatally stabbed. The time of […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release

The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for Elk Grove armed robbery

(KTXL) — A man who robbed an Elk Grove gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night was arrested, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said Michael Leighton entered the gas station around 10:45 a.m. wearing a mask, brandishing a firearm and began demanding money from the register. According to police, Leighton fled in […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour. Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area. The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.
CARMICHAEL, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.

Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
thecrcconnection.com

Man found dead on campus, died by suicide

A deceased individual was found on Cosumnes River College’s campus near the west side of the main entrance in the parking structure on Tuesday night, according to an email sent out from CRC. The Los Rios Community College District sent out an email alert to initiate precautionary lockdown procedures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, CA
acwa.com

El Dorado Water Agency Welcomes New Staff Member

PLACERVILLE – The El Dorado Water Agency (EDWA) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Guo has joined its staff as a Water Agency Resources Engineer. Rebecca will oversee a variety of water resource projects and programs for EDWA, including ongoing support and coordination of the Grizzly Flats Community Services District’s Caldor Fire recovery and rebuilding efforts.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Dispensary owners ask city to legalize

At its next meeting, Galt City Council will consider ways of gauging community opinion on legalizing commercial cannabis businesses. Two Wilton residents have been regular advocates for legalization, as they hope to open a dispensary in Galt. Scott Robinson and Ashley Kammerer recently gave the Herald a tour of their...
GALT, CA

