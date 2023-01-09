The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO