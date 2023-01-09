Read full article on original website
Social media posts lead to the recovery of $70,000 in stolen jewelry in Placer County
(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while […]
Woman fatally stabbed in southern Sacramento County
(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a woman had been fatally stabbed. The time of […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release
The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
Man arrested for Elk Grove armed robbery
(KTXL) — A man who robbed an Elk Grove gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night was arrested, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said Michael Leighton entered the gas station around 10:45 a.m. wearing a mask, brandishing a firearm and began demanding money from the register. According to police, Leighton fled in […]
Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour. Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area. The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
goldcountrymedia.com
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.
Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Stun gun possession, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 28. Benjamin Allen Douglass, 41, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants in the 1900 block of...
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
thecrcconnection.com
Man found dead on campus, died by suicide
A deceased individual was found on Cosumnes River College’s campus near the west side of the main entrance in the parking structure on Tuesday night, according to an email sent out from CRC. The Los Rios Community College District sent out an email alert to initiate precautionary lockdown procedures...
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
acwa.com
El Dorado Water Agency Welcomes New Staff Member
PLACERVILLE – The El Dorado Water Agency (EDWA) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Guo has joined its staff as a Water Agency Resources Engineer. Rebecca will oversee a variety of water resource projects and programs for EDWA, including ongoing support and coordination of the Grizzly Flats Community Services District’s Caldor Fire recovery and rebuilding efforts.
galtheraldonline.com
Dispensary owners ask city to legalize
At its next meeting, Galt City Council will consider ways of gauging community opinion on legalizing commercial cannabis businesses. Two Wilton residents have been regular advocates for legalization, as they hope to open a dispensary in Galt. Scott Robinson and Ashley Kammerer recently gave the Herald a tour of their...
