Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
CNN meteorologist predicts California lost 'hundreds of thousands' of trees due to storms
Another powerful storm is moving into Southern California after forcing thousands to the north to evacuate. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has more.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Santos came after ex-GOP congressman on Twitter. See his response
CNN senior political commentator and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger gives his reaction after Rep. George Santos (R-NY) said he would not resign from his position despite lies and fabrications he made about his personal life.
Video shows shooting battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces
As has often been the case with battlefield gains and losses, there are conflicting reports from Russian and Ukrainian sides about the success of Russia's advance into the town of Soledar. The salt mining town in the center of the Donbas region has little strategic value in itself, but is a waypoint in the Russians' attritional slog westwards. CNN anchor John Vause has more.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
GOP lawmaker: Speaker kicking people off committees the 'new normal'
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should be careful removing certain Democrats from committee assignments as the 118th Congress takes shape.
Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.
'He's a proven loser': Paul Ryan on Trump's future in the Republican Party
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former House Speaker Paul Ryan discusses the future of former President Trump and the Republican Party.
How much should people worry about Covid's newly-dominant XBB.1.5 variant? Our medical analyst explains
Covid-19 infections could rise in the coming weeks due to a combination of this new variant and the fact that many people will have traveled and gathered over the holidays, explains Dr. Leana Wen.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
10 documents were found in Biden's private office. They were dated between 2013 to 2016 and covered topics including Iran, Ukraine and the UK.
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
