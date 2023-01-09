ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Video shows shooting battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces

As has often been the case with battlefield gains and losses, there are conflicting reports from Russian and Ukrainian sides about the success of Russia's advance into the town of Soledar. The salt mining town in the center of the Donbas region has little strategic value in itself, but is a waypoint in the Russians' attritional slog westwards. CNN anchor John Vause has more.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
