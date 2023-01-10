ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

University Daily Kansan

Kansas survives Oklahoma thanks to second half foul-fest

When head coach Bill Self spoke to the media ahead of the West Virginia game, he mentioned that he wanted to get to the line more. “We’ve got to find a way to get to the free throw line,” Self said. “The way that you do that, if you play the way we play, is to drive it.”
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Jayhawk frontcourt goes off in win over Oklahoma

Sophomore forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence combined for 32 points as the Jayhawks narrowly defeated Oklahoma 79-75 on Tuesday night. The two teams were even throughout the start of the game, as they combined to miss their first eight three-pointers. The story of the first eight minutes was junior...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas

The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Jackson Arnold Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

NORMAN — Oklahoma signee quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for his accomplishments on and off the field, Gatorade announced Thursday. Arnold, who will enroll at OU for the spring semester, is Oklahoma's first high school signee to be named...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

