Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
University Daily Kansan
Kansas survives Oklahoma thanks to second half foul-fest
When head coach Bill Self spoke to the media ahead of the West Virginia game, he mentioned that he wanted to get to the line more. “We’ve got to find a way to get to the free throw line,” Self said. “The way that you do that, if you play the way we play, is to drive it.”
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawk frontcourt goes off in win over Oklahoma
Sophomore forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence combined for 32 points as the Jayhawks narrowly defeated Oklahoma 79-75 on Tuesday night. The two teams were even throughout the start of the game, as they combined to miss their first eight three-pointers. The story of the first eight minutes was junior...
Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas
The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
oklahoma Sooner
Jackson Arnold Named Gatorade National Player of the Year
NORMAN — Oklahoma signee quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for his accomplishments on and off the field, Gatorade announced Thursday. Arnold, who will enroll at OU for the spring semester, is Oklahoma's first high school signee to be named...
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
University Daily Kansan
Adams kickstarts second-half comeback, records career-high 22 points against Sooners
The undefeated in Big 12 Conference play Kansas Jayhawks found themselves in a rut to open up the second half of Tuesday’s contest, going nearly thirteen minutes without a field goal to create a 10-point deficit. But, no surprise, sophomore forward KJ Adams came through for the Jayhawks once...
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
KTEN.com
Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Comments / 0