KTVZ
Deschutes County Veteran’s Intervention Strategy adds court component
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Circuit Court and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Monday they are pleased to announce that a circuit court component is being added to the Veteran’s Intervention Strategy program, beginning this month. Judge Randy Miller will be serving as the assigned...
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools seeking applicants to serve on budget committee
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools seeks volunteers to join its Budget Committee, beginning in February. The committee, which includes the seven elected members of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors and seven members of the community, currently has one opening. The committee works with district staff to review and approve the school district’s budget each year.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Unsafe encampment’ removal up for vote by Deschutes Co. Commissioners
Deschutes County Commissioners will vote on a motion this week to remove “unsafe encampments” on county-owned land. To be deemed unsafe, camps will have to pose a repeated fire risk, be involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, be spreading disease or other hazardous activities. “The...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Water forecast: the earliest measurements are in
The crucial ingredient to success for Jefferson County growers depends chiefly on what happens 90 miles to the south in the Wickiup Reservoir watershed over the next 80 days. This week the Natural Resources Conservation Service revealed the earliest insights into the 2023 water outlook for North Unit Irrigation District patrons.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
eugeneweekly.com
Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail
Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash
An 89-year-old Sisters man faces felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor assault charges, accused of striking a pedestrian standing by a parked car in downtown Sisters Sunday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said, The post Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
centraloregondaily.com
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
KTVZ
Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture announces 2023 artists in residence
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters is excited to announce its 2023 residency participants. Through a juried application process, 24 artists, culture bearers, scientists, scholars and researchers from around the United States have been selected for either one-month or two-week stays at PMRCAA in Sisters from March through November.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle
A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
KTVZ
No-kill shelter in Prineville to hold fundraiser for new building, expanded space for animals
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is reaching out and asking folks to attend their upcoming fundraiser, in hopes of being able to open a brand new facility by spring of next year. "So March 25th is our Casino Night. One of our biggest fundraisers of...
‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father
Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Left Coast Burger Packs It In
Left Coast Burger Co., the "old-school burger joint" concept created by the Brown Owl's Lisandro Ramon, is closing its doors. LBC began work on its original location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in 2019, and later added a location in The Grove in Northwest Crossing – a location that remained open until recent days.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
sgbonline.com
BlackStrap Creates Midway Campus And Company Headquarters
BlackStrap, the manufacturer of face gear, base layers and accessories for winter sports, anglers and outdoor recreationists, is expanding and constructing its Midway campus and company headquarters. The campus, owned and operated by BlackStrap, is located in Bend, OR, designed, developed and built to “nurture” the outdoor community and local...
