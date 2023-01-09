ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sjvsun.com

Bakersfield ramps up jobs recruitment, poaches M8 Systems from Orange County

Bakersfield is poaching a major ag supplier from southern California, bringing white collar jobs and big salaries to the city. M8 Systems is a agricultural firm providing automated irrigation management systems for agriculture. Driving the news: Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved an agreement to provide M8 Systems with up...
Bakersfield Californian

Microgrid training set aside for southeast Bakersfield residents

Residents of southeast Bakersfield will get first crack at a training program for future entrepreneurs on how to design, set up and maintain microgrid technology that city officials see as helping business and the wider community become more energy efficient and better able to withstand power outages. On Wednesday, the...
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
Bakersfield Californian

Take a day trip to Hearst Castle with Levan Institute

Enrollment is currently underway for Bakersfield College's Levan Institute's spring semester. Among its offerings, geared toward those 55 and older wanting to expand their intellectual horizons, is a day trip to Hearst Castle. Thursday is the deadline to sign up for the Feb. 4 excursion, which will be led by...
KGET

Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KGET

Bakersfield Now

Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
