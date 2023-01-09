ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Eugene N. “Gene” Miller, Wellsville

Services are January 12-13 for the longtime pastor of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM surrounded by family, our precious husband and dad, Eugene N. “Gene” MILLER, ran into heaven. His passing was peaceful, beautiful, and quick. Born April 21, 1951,...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Tamie Sue Wildman, 64, Wellsville

Tamie Sue Wildman, 64, passed away on Sunday (January 8, 2023). Tamie was born on November 22, 1958 in Wellsville to Robert L. and Sandra J. (Allen) Wildman. She attended Whitesville Central School. Tamie was a resident at the Dyke Street Home in Wellsville since 1994 where she received the...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

The Cole Circus returns to Wellsville on Monday January 16

Billy Martin brings the Cole All-Star Circus to Wellsville High School gym on Monday, January 16 for two performances at 5:00 & 7:00 PM. The event is a fund-raising activity for the Wellsville Baseball Program. This year the indoor circus celebrates it’s 85th anniversary. The show was founded by James...
WELLSVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home

An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS Republicans debut “Rescue New York” agenda

Senators Borrello and O’Mara among key backers of the plan. “A Plan for a New York that is safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for everyone “. The two state senators who now split representation in Allegany County are a big part of the state Republican plan for 2023. Borrello explains the need for the plan:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Democrats “Serving our Community” on National Day of Service

Belmont, NY — This year, Hart Comfort House in Wellsville has been selected as the recipient of our Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service collection. We invite everyone to contribute to this service project along with us. We’ve made it easy by establishing convenient early drop-off locations in Alfred, Andover, Angelica, Belmont, Canaseraga, Cuba, Rushford and Wellsville.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WETM 18 News

New superintendent announced for Bath Central School District

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey. According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023. Houck […]
BATH, NY
wesb.com

Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment

An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Allegany Man Arrested for Trespassing

An Allegany man was arrested for trespassing in Potter County. On December 29th, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to reports of an unknown person knocking on doors in a Coudersport neighborhood. Upon investigation, troopers found 20 year old Blaze David Harrison sleeping while under the influence in one of the residences’ detached garages.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Syracuse.com

One Upstate NY town nominated for best public square in America

Town squares are often considered the heart of communities and one Upstate New York city has been nominated as having one of the best public squares in the United States. Corning, New York’s Centerway Square has been nominated by a panel of experts for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Public Square of 2023. The brick covered gathering place was voted the best in 2021 by USA Today Readers.
CORNING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Ukrainian National Orchestra to Perform at Houghton University on February 1

Houghton University will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine for a concert on the Western New York campus on Wednesday, February 1. The orchestra is led by principal conductor Theodore Kuchar, who joined the faculty of Houghton’s Greatbatch School of Music in fall of 2022 as the professor of orchestral conducting. Tickets are available to the public as part of the University’s annual Kindschi Faith & Justice Symposium.
HOUGHTON, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State Police Academy announces 2023 dates

The 2022 Alfred State Police Academy featured fourteen graduating cadets. The 2023 Academy begins on May 15. The Alfred State Police Academy will welcome their fifth class in May. The academy is designed to serve cadets pre-employment (Phase I) and employed (Phase II) while earning the Division of Criminal Justice Service Basic Course for Police Officers Certificate.
ALFRED, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy