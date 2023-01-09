Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Eugene N. “Gene” Miller, Wellsville
Services are January 12-13 for the longtime pastor of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM surrounded by family, our precious husband and dad, Eugene N. “Gene” MILLER, ran into heaven. His passing was peaceful, beautiful, and quick. Born April 21, 1951,...
wellsvillesun.com
Tamie Sue Wildman, 64, Wellsville
Tamie Sue Wildman, 64, passed away on Sunday (January 8, 2023). Tamie was born on November 22, 1958 in Wellsville to Robert L. and Sandra J. (Allen) Wildman. She attended Whitesville Central School. Tamie was a resident at the Dyke Street Home in Wellsville since 1994 where she received the...
wellsvillesun.com
The Cole Circus returns to Wellsville on Monday January 16
Billy Martin brings the Cole All-Star Circus to Wellsville High School gym on Monday, January 16 for two performances at 5:00 & 7:00 PM. The event is a fund-raising activity for the Wellsville Baseball Program. This year the indoor circus celebrates it’s 85th anniversary. The show was founded by James...
wellsvillesun.com
William G. Hendrick memorial service set for this Saturday January 14 at Immaculate Conception
Wellsville, NY – Family and Friends of William G. Hendrick are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11 am in the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville, 36 Maple Avenue. Bill passed away on November 22, 2022. Read the complete obituary below, or to...
iheart.com
Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home
An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
wellsvillesun.com
BREAKING NEWS: Texas company expands to Wellsville in Dresser-Rand building as Kinley Construction starts hiring
A look at Kinley Advanced Technical Services equipment as it moves into the former Dresser-Rand in Wellsville (Kinley Construction photo) An oil and gas company that started in Western New York but moved to Texas is returning with a boom in Wellsville. Kinley Construction is moving into the former Dresser-Rand...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Crews Are Searching For Missing Woman In Hamburg, New York
The missing person alert went out overnight to Village of Hamburg residents.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Republicans debut “Rescue New York” agenda
Senators Borrello and O’Mara among key backers of the plan. “A Plan for a New York that is safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for everyone “. The two state senators who now split representation in Allegany County are a big part of the state Republican plan for 2023. Borrello explains the need for the plan:
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Democrats “Serving our Community” on National Day of Service
Belmont, NY — This year, Hart Comfort House in Wellsville has been selected as the recipient of our Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service collection. We invite everyone to contribute to this service project along with us. We’ve made it easy by establishing convenient early drop-off locations in Alfred, Andover, Angelica, Belmont, Canaseraga, Cuba, Rushford and Wellsville.
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
New superintendent announced for Bath Central School District
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey. According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023. Houck […]
wesb.com
Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment
An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
wesb.com
Allegany Man Arrested for Trespassing
An Allegany man was arrested for trespassing in Potter County. On December 29th, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to reports of an unknown person knocking on doors in a Coudersport neighborhood. Upon investigation, troopers found 20 year old Blaze David Harrison sleeping while under the influence in one of the residences’ detached garages.
One Upstate NY town nominated for best public square in America
Town squares are often considered the heart of communities and one Upstate New York city has been nominated as having one of the best public squares in the United States. Corning, New York’s Centerway Square has been nominated by a panel of experts for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Public Square of 2023. The brick covered gathering place was voted the best in 2021 by USA Today Readers.
wellsvillesun.com
Ukrainian National Orchestra to Perform at Houghton University on February 1
Houghton University will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine for a concert on the Western New York campus on Wednesday, February 1. The orchestra is led by principal conductor Theodore Kuchar, who joined the faculty of Houghton’s Greatbatch School of Music in fall of 2022 as the professor of orchestral conducting. Tickets are available to the public as part of the University’s annual Kindschi Faith & Justice Symposium.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State Police Academy announces 2023 dates
The 2022 Alfred State Police Academy featured fourteen graduating cadets. The 2023 Academy begins on May 15. The Alfred State Police Academy will welcome their fifth class in May. The academy is designed to serve cadets pre-employment (Phase I) and employed (Phase II) while earning the Division of Criminal Justice Service Basic Course for Police Officers Certificate.
Elmira Heights Police investigating card skimmer at gas station
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village. EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights. The device is designed […]
Comments / 0