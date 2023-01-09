Read full article on original website
UES Acquires Carmichael Engineering, Expands Expertise in the Southeast Region
Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has acquired Carmichael Engineering, a geotechnical, environmental and construction monitoring and testing firm headquartered in Montgomery, AL. Founded in 1997 by J. Stephen Carmichael, P.E., Carmichael Engineering is dedicated to providing quality services and technical expertise to both public and private clients.
End-of-the-Year Quarterly Cost Report from Rider Levett Bucknall Reveals Latest Construction Trends in North American Cities
PHOENIX, AZ—International property and construction consultancy firm Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) has released its Quarterly Cost Report providing an on-the-ground picture of construction activity in 14 key North American markets and data-driven insights into the industry for the fourth quarter of 2022. As 2022 comes to a close, the...
Laura Frein Joins Urban Engineers as a Business Development and Marketing Manger
Philadelphia, PA – Urban Engineers is pleased to announce that Laura Frein, CPSM, has been hired as the business development and marketing manager for the firm’s surface transportation market. She joins Urban with more than 16 years of experience in the consulting engineering field. “We are excited to...
WARE MALCOMB PROMOTES LYNNE ORLOWSKI TO DIRECTOR, INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN IN PHOENIX OFFICE
Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced that Lynne Orlowski has been promoted to Director, Interior Architecture & Design in the firm’s Phoenix office. In the role, Orlowski is responsible for leadership and continued growth of the Interiors Studio in the region. Orlowski has more than 10...
De Nora Joins Phase Four of Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant Expansion
De Nora, a global provider in sustainable water treatment solutions, will join phase four of the Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, announcing plans for one of the largest public sector ozone plants to be built in the Middle East in more than 10 years. Launched in response to rapid population growth in the area, the project will include three dedicated lines of Capital Controls® ozone generators to accommodate increased flow of wastewater, taking the average daily flow capacity of 200,000 m3/day to reach a full average daily flow capacity of 400,000 m3/day – a 100 percent increase.
WSP USA Honored for Business, Engineering and Sustainability Contributions
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards and Verdantix. “We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized...
KAI Hires Andrew Kerr-Grant as Senior Project Architect
KAI is pleased to share the hiring of Andrew Kerr-Grant, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C as its newest Senior Project Architect at its St. Louis office. Kerr-Grant boasts more than 30 years of experience as a Senior Project Architect and Project Manager. He has served as the lead architect for the design, documentation, and implementation of projects for higher education, K-12 schools, government, research and development, commercial, corporate, and industrial facilities. His projects have ranged in scope from an $87 million Armed Forces Readiness Center to small repair and renovation projects and everything in between.
Registration Is Open for the ISM 15th International Workshop on Micropiles
Registration is open for The International Society for Micropiles (ISM) 15th International Workshop on Micropiles on May 31 – June 2, 2023, at The Sebastian in Vail, Colorado. The theme of the workshop is Taking Micropiles to New Heights. The workshop provides an opportunity for attendees to meet, present...
Expanded, Reinvented ‘Heart’ of Cathedral School in San Francisco Designed by Office of Charles F. Bloszies
In a successful, sustainable addition and classroom reorganization for a leading Bay Area independent school, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA has completed a strategic expansion recently unveiled by the Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco. The 12,000-square-foot addition and renovation, designed by the architecture and structural design...
Vicaima doors promote the functional design of the Pedralbes Vita Student Residence
The Pedralbes Vita Student university accommodation chose Vicaima’s solutions to be fitted in all the rooms and common areas of the new development. Located in the city of Barcelona, close to some of the most prestigious business schools in Spain, this student accommodation consists of 274 flats, set in an elegant residential area.
