cityofgoleta.org
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm
Residents asked to take steps now to be ready for more rain. Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
cityofgoleta.org
Updated Storm Related Information - January 10, 2023 - Evening
Here are some storm related updates from the City of Goleta:. The US-101 is back open in both directions throughout Santa Barbara County. Full closure of Highway 166 from 101 near Santa Maria to Highway 33 along the Cuyama Highway. To see road closures in Santa Barbara County go to:...
cityofgoleta.org
News and Updates
There are no road closures in the City of Goleta and our creeks held up nicely during this recent storm. US 101 southbound is open in Santa Barbara through Ventura. US 101 NB at Winchester in Goleta is still closed but expected to re-open by 5 p.m. SR 154, US...
cityofgoleta.org
101 Open in Both Directions
The US-101 has reopened at Winchester Canyon. It is now open in both directions throughout Santa Barbara County. Highway 154 is still closed in both directions at this time. Please continue to drive safely and slow down. We’d like to thank Caltrans for working around the clock to get the roadway open after such a devastating storm.
cityofgoleta.org
County to Conduct Sediment Deposit Operations at Goleta Beach
The City of Goleta is sharing this information from the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department. Goleta Beach is in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County and not in city limits. Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will...
cityofgoleta.org
Reminder: City Self-Service Sandbag Stations Available for Residents
With more rain on the way, the City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the three self-service sandbag stations that the City has provided for residents to protect their homes from storm damage. Thank you to our Public Works Department for keeping these replenished:. Fire Station 11 (6901...
cityofgoleta.org
Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Wallis Park Temporarily Closed
The Bankshot basketball courts at Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town Goleta (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) are temporarily closed due to a sinkhole that was discovered this afternoon, January 10, 2023, in a wood chip area behind the courts. The City Public Works Director has fenced off the sinkhole area and the Bankshot basketball courts and restricted both areas from public use. City staff will work as quickly as possible to repair the sinkhole, which could take several weeks. Until the repairs are made and the Public Works Director removes the fencing, the public is prohibited from entering the fenced area. At this time, it is not anticipated that other areas of the park will be impacted. Goleta Public Works is in the process of determining what caused the sinkhole and the extent of the repair.
cityofgoleta.org
Last Chance to Take Goleta Community Center Survey
Time is running out to take the City of Goleta’s survey on the future of the Goleta Community Center (GCC). If you have not taken it already, please take a moment to do so now. Your feedback is important in letting us know what types of programs, services, and events you want to see at the GCC. The survey will remain open through this Friday, January 13th, and is available in English and Spanish. Watch our video in English or Spanish with Councilmembers James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín explaining why your feedback is so important.
