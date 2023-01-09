Ahead of legislative session, most viewed bills filed relate to parental rights, child abuse
(The Center Square) – Ahead of Texas' 88th legislative session, at least 1,635 bills have been filed as of Jan. 9, according to state prefiling legislative data.
The Texas legislature convenes Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude May 29. It convenes every two years for roughly four months. Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott convened three special legislative sessions in addition to the general session.
