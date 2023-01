Washington, D.C. – Poor shooting and turnovers haunted Fordham women's basketball in a 63-57 loss at George Washington on Wednesday afternoon. With the defeat, their first in league action this season, the Rams fall to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in-conference, while the Colonials improve to 11-6 and 3-1, respectively, as well.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO