ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FloridaDaily

Marc Ang: Media Overreacted Again as McCarthy Still Became Speaker, Americans Win Thanks to Necessary Debate

By Guest Columnist
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago

The media, continuing on its desperation to spin every minutia in politics as bad for Republicans, touted Democrats’ unity around Hakeem Jeffries as some sort of win. Meanwhile, the 15 rounds of votes to eventually get McCarthy in as speaker was supposed to be a bad thing and some kind of proof of Republicans’ incompetence. I beg to differ.

What’s truly bad and has sadly become commonplace in politics is a coronation. No one should be put into a position of power without promises for a clear direction for governance or measures that discourage or ignore accountability. This mentality being touted by many in the media is outright misguided and based on shallow assumptions that make them look like gossipy high school girls instead of serious journalists, which we know they’re not, based on their track record. But alas, it still needs to be called out.

While I don’t have any special love for a perennial politician like McCarthy, I am fine with the outcome as long as his feet are held to the fire. This is where accountability from “We the people” matters. As a registered Independent and vice president of the American Independence Party in California, the 20 holdouts that were comfortable enough to shake up the political status quo, is exactly what I stand for as someone seeing things through the lens of outcomes, positive results and accountability. It is also the sentiment of many in the current Republican and conservative base, as well as a sizable swath of Democrats, namely people like Tulsi Gabbard and Kyrsten Sinema.

The 20 holdouts and the slim House Republican majority have ended up becoming a blessing, raising the stakes for responsible and accountable governance while also serving as a change-pushing force in a body that has been more concerned with ceremonial processes than results for the people. This is a simple write-up to say, “Kudos on challenging the status quo, and getting more transparency around agendas going forward and holding a perennial politician like Kevin McCarthy accountable going forward to the people’s agenda.”

So it took a few extra days and rounds of voting. We should never be in a hurry to move things forward on things of grave importance to our country and the citizens. The media is shameless for ignoring this fact.

Marc Ang (marc@aib2b.org) is a community organizer in Southern California and the founder of Asian Industry B2B. He focuses on the minority conservative experience. Marc’s book “Minority Retort” was released on November 9, 2022 through Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Wants to Turn GOP ‘Into a Multi-Ethnic, Working-Class Coalition…Willing to Fight for This Country’

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., offered his “Plan for American Renewal” in a column in The American Conservative. Insisting “the establishment is more interested in hoarding power than making life better for most Americans.” Rubio insisted “Republicans and Democrats alike shield Wall Street from common-sense tax policies” and claimed both parties “sided with Warren Buffet over the rail workers last month.” Rubio also noted that both parties “run scorched-earth political campaigns that enrich consultants while tearing apart the fabric of our communities” and pointed to the damage.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
FloridaDaily

John Brabender Opinion: It’s Time to Sound the Alarm for GOP About Younger Voters

Now that the 2022 midterm elections are in the book, the post-election blame game for Republicans is underway. And there are plenty of explanations being suggested. First is the group who say they never expected a “red wave.” Clearly their prognostication button had been on mute until now. Another group is blaming Republican opposition to early and mail-in voting. This may have had some effect, but a moderate one in comparison to 2020. For this, Republicans have no one to blame but themselves.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Brian Mast Calls on GOP House Majority to Get Serious on Term Limits, Protecting the Border, Balanced Budget

At the end of last week, after U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally wielded the gavel, a member of the Florida delegation led more than a dozen House members in calling the new GOP majority “to remain in session until key legislation is passed and sent to the U.S. Senate” and “reiterated the promises made to the American people, and urged continued legislative action until they were fulfilled.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Heather Higgins Opinion: Midterm Deficiencies

If the 2022 elections proved anything, it’s that base voters and massive disapproval of President Biden aren’t enough to earn victory for Republicans. What is needed in addition is a sophisticated and proven communications strategy aimed at winning votes from voters outside the MAGA GOP base. If you...
GEORGIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Matthew Brouillette Opinion: Pulling America Back from the Precipice

It’s not often that a CEO of a large, publicly traded company speaks bluntly in public about politics and political power. So, both “surprising” and “refreshing” describe energy executive Nick Deiuliis’s new book, Precipice: The Left’s Campaign to Destroy America (Republic Book Publishers).
FloridaDaily

Al Lawson Bows Out of Congress

Defeated in his bid for a fourth term in Congress, former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., looked back on his time on Capitol Hill. After the latest round of redistricting and placed Lawson in a far more red district than the one he represented, Lawson lost to U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., in November in a rare contest matching two incumbents against each other.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy