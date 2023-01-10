ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KSI hopes Dillon Danis 'disappears into irrelevancy,' regrets not choosing Tyron Woodley fight

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gafyM_0k94swWm00

KSI is not happy with some of the recent choices he made.

The YouTube star regrets he canceled an agreed-upon fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to take a bout against Dillon Danis – which won’t happen. About a month after the matchup’s announcement, Danis withdrew.

Misfits Boxing’s Mams Taylor, who is part of KSI’s management group, said Danis withdrew from the fight because he wasn’t properly prepared.

KSI, who faces FaZe Temperrr on Jan. 14, was shocked Danis pulled out from the fight.

“I did hear whispers, especially on Twitter and a few comments here and there, being like, ‘He’s not going to show up. He’s not going to show up. He’s not going to show up. He’s not going to fight. He’s not going to fight,'” KSI said in an interview with “The MMA Hour” on Monday. “But I was just like, ‘No, man, especially with the amount of money that he was going to be getting.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s just going to pull out, especially with everything he said. … There’s no way he can come with this much smoke and then pull out.’ And then he did.”

KSI said he “100 percent” regrets not booking Woodley. He originally thought the fight against Danis would be bigger.

“I was going to be fighting (Tyron) Woodley and Danis was going to fight Logan Paul,” KSI said. “And then, yeah, Logan Paul got injured. The budget got shorter of DAZN, and then we were like, ‘Oh, OK.’

“Tyron Woodley was having a little back-and-forth with the rehydration clause and the weight, so we were just like, ‘Well, we got Danis here, who’s free and is hungry and has been telling us he wants to fight.’ He was telling our manager, ‘I want to fight. I want to fight.’ So I was like, ‘OK, bet.’ Dillon Danis wants it. He’s hungry for it, and he’s going to be entertaining.

“I know between Danis and Tyron Woodley I’m going to get more entertainment from Danis because he’s just wild-and-weird stupid. He gravitates eyes towards it and makes it a big spectacle. Also, to get the MMA community into watching it. It was kind of a smart play. And I know I would just knock him out anyway.”

When asked if KSI would consider revisiting the matchup in the future, KSI said there’s no chance and will never work with Danis again.

“No, it’s done,” KSI said. “F*ck him. F*ck Dillon. I hope everyone forgets about him, and he disappears into irrelevancy.”

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier says 'no debate' Dana White wrong to slap wife, calls out UFC fighters who defend him

Daniel Cormier believes that if UFC president Dana White isn’t defending his actions for slapping his wife back, then no one should be. Last week a video surfaced of White and his wife, Anne, getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. During what appeared to be an argument, White grabbed his wife by the wrist and was slapped by her, at which point he retaliated by slapping her back.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: What impact will Khabib Nurmagomedov leaving coaching have on his fighters?

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov made an impact as a coach after the conclusion of his fighting career, but now, it appears that chapter is done as well. Nurmagomedov, one half of MMA Junkie’s 2022 Coaches of the Year along with Javier Mendez, has accomplished a lot in a short time as a leading man from cageside. It was a fantastic year for the team, which accomplished the goal of seeing Islam Makhachev become the UFC lightweight champion, in addition to numerous victories across multiple promotions from his stable of Dagestani fighters.
MMAmania.com

Judge sticks Artem Lobov with Conor McGregor’s legal bill after losing ‘draconian’ defamation suit

Former UFC featherweight bruiser Artem Lobov is doing as well in court as he was inside the Octagon, just one “L” after another. “The Hammer” is suing former friend and training partner Conor McGregor over the creation of Proper 12 whiskey, which helped make “Notorious” the richest fighter in MMA. Lobov claims the entire operation was his idea and as such, he should be compensated accordingly.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup

What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
hypebeast.com

50 Cent Reveals Eminem Turned Down $9 Million USD for a Joint World Cup Performance

After the success of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent and Eminem were asked to do a joint performance at this year’s FIFA World Cup. In a recent interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 was asked about whether or not the two rappers have thought about touring with each other. At around the 24:10 mark of the interview, 50 Cent revealed,
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy