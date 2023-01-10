ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

wtva.com

Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Police chief reflects on first year in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka said his first year as Tupelo’s chief of police was challenging but rewarding. He plans to continue building relationships in the community and hopes to establish a real-time intelligence center. The center would give police immediate access to surveillance footage and data from...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Alabaster Bag Ministry meeting needs through food ministries

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One reality that hits home every day is that there are always people in need. The Alabaster Bag Ministry is seeking to meet those needs through its ministry. The ministry sets up every Wednesday at noon in the parking lot of Tupelo Salvation Army and gives...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wtva.com

Cookbooks to benefit Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is cooking up something good with a cookbook. Tom Evans, a longtime board member and supporter, left behind a collection of recipes before his death in 2020. RRC compiled more than 150 recipes. The cookbook costs $25; all proceeds...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
VERONA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge

An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo rolls out veterans banner program

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans. Parks and Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the banners will be displayed from Main Street to Veterans Park. Banners are available to purchase. They cost $225 and there’s a $50 renewal fee. Anyone who...
TUPELO, MS

