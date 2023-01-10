Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
Police chief reflects on first year in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka said his first year as Tupelo’s chief of police was challenging but rewarding. He plans to continue building relationships in the community and hopes to establish a real-time intelligence center. The center would give police immediate access to surveillance footage and data from...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
wtva.com
Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
wtva.com
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
wtva.com
Amy Johnson named Lee County School District Administrator of the Year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County School District named Amy Johnson its Administrator of the Year. She is the director of the Lee County Career and Technical Education Center. Open this link to read the school district's announcement.
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
wtva.com
Alabaster Bag Ministry meeting needs through food ministries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One reality that hits home every day is that there are always people in need. The Alabaster Bag Ministry is seeking to meet those needs through its ministry. The ministry sets up every Wednesday at noon in the parking lot of Tupelo Salvation Army and gives...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust. Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop.
wcbi.com
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wtva.com
Cookbooks to benefit Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is cooking up something good with a cookbook. Tom Evans, a longtime board member and supporter, left behind a collection of recipes before his death in 2020. RRC compiled more than 150 recipes. The cookbook costs $25; all proceeds...
wtva.com
Police charge parents after child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA - Columbus Police charged the parents of the child found walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, face two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor. Police Capt. Rick Jones said the child left the home two weeks earlier...
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
wtva.com
Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
wtva.com
Tupelo rolls out veterans banner program
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans. Parks and Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the banners will be displayed from Main Street to Veterans Park. Banners are available to purchase. They cost $225 and there’s a $50 renewal fee. Anyone who...
