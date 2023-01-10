Read full article on original website
Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness
RICHLAND, Wash. - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's...
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland
A 15-year-old was hit by a car as they crossed the street at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spangler. The teen was transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner's Office, WSP Missing and Unidentified...
Woman arrested, suspected of lighting barn on fire with torch in Milton-Freewater
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) was notified of a possible barn fire by Milton-Freewater Police around 8:53 p.m. on January 11. Fire units responded to the scene at 1571 N. Elizabeth St in Milton-Freewater and found a barn on fire. According to a UCSO press release the MFPD detained...
Afternoon News Update January 12: Pedestrian hit by car in Richland, inflation may be easing and more classified documents found at President Biden's house
A teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Spengler and George Washington Way in Richland. Inflation seems to be easing and more classified documents were found in President Biden's garage.
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
Truck hits Dollar General
A truck crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla sending the driver to the hospital. Although the damage to the store was extensive no one else was injured, including two employees.
Nightly news January 10: Burned body in Wapato orchard identified, Gov. Inslee delivers state of the state, freezing fog on the way and more
The burned body found in a Wapato orchard back in November has been identified. Governor Inslee delivered his state of the state address and Astria Health addressed the Toppenish community. More freezing fog is on the way tonight.
WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
