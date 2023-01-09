Read full article on original website
256today.com
Athens Main Street launches Ambassadors program
ATHENS – Athens Main Street launched their Main Street Brand Ambassadors program Friday. Brand ambassadors spend the year capturing unique and authentic experiences in the downtown area. Their efforts showcase merchants, restaurants, events, and suggest unique experiences only downtown insiders know. The purpose of Athens Main Street is to...
256today.com
AMIIC adds local flavor to support Army modernization
HUNTSVILLE – In case you haven’t heard, Alabama needs 500,000 skilled workers by the year 2025 and Huntsville’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center is doing everything it can to fulfill that goal and meet efforts to support Army modernization. To better accomplish this, AMIIC has appointed...
256today.com
Calhoun hosting military, vets college and career workshop
HUNTSVILLE — Calhoun Community College is hosting its first free Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop next month. The workshop is set for Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sparkman Building lobby on the Huntsville campus. According to Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama...
256today.com
Wellstone, probate judge offer innovative program
HUNTSVILLE — Once again, Huntsville’s collaborative partnerships and focused teamwork have led to the success of a new initiative, this one related to mental health. The Assisted Outpatient Treatments program is a partnership between WellStone and the Madison County Probate Office under Judge Frank Barger. The program seeks...
256today.com
Bank Independent: A community bank with muscle
HUNTSVILLE — Much like the little engine that could, Bank Independent doesn’t just think it can, but it knows it can handle big development projects. At one time, projects such as Campus 805, Stovehouse, Times Plaza and MidCity District were dreams. The bigger banks didn’t want to handle them for miriad reasons.
256today.com
Built to Serve, Not to Sell
Several formerly local banks have been closing offices, leaving town, or selling out to big banks lately, but that is not something Bank Independent thinks about. It may have already happened to you or could be happening soon. It is frustrating when the bank you trusted with your money sold...
256today.com
Fantasy Playhouse wins Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award
HUNTSVILLE — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy won a $50,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. FPCTA is one of 46 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients in 2023 receiving a collective $5 million. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. All recipients of the...
256today.com
Limestone County’s Bethany Shockney elected to regional board
ATHENS – Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, was elected to the board of the Southern Economic Development Council. The SEDC, North America’s oldest and largest regional economic development association, announced the election of directors and officers at its annual conference in San Antonio.
256today.com
BoxLunch, a retailer with a cause, opening at Parkway Place
HUNTSVILLE — Parkway Place is welcoming a unique retailer – BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause. For every $10 spent in-store, BoxLunch donates a meal to the Food Bank of North Alabama, the local affiliate of Feeding America. “We’re thrilled to be joining the rest...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
256today.com
Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances
HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
256today.com
ULA loads Vulcan onto RocketShip
DECATUR — A Decatur-built rocket was loaded onto a specially designed cargo ship Tuesday to be shipped to Cape Canaveral, Fla. The United Launch Alliance Vulcan will eventually replace the Atlas V and Delta IV heavy rockets. The rocket was moved from the plant in Decatur and loaded aboard...
256today.com
Alabama A&M to host ACCC basketball championships
HUNTSVILLE – March Madness, Alabama Community College style, is coming to Alabama A&M. The university’s newly opened Event Center has been selected to host the 2023 Alabama Community College Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships in March. The event brings the top eight teams in the state to battle for a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association championships.
