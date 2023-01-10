ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Food Beast

Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist

No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
AOL Corp

12 deals and freebies for National Pizza Week

Many of our favorite foods are celebrated throughout the year with a special day in their honor. But perhaps no food is as cherished as pizza — it doesn't just have a dedicated day, but a whole week!. From January 8 through January 14, we celebrate National Pizza Week....
Food Beast

Cheetos Has A New Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion Flavor

Cheetos' Flamin' Hot varieties are an absolute fan-favorite and have dominated "Instagram food" for years. Now, the brand has debuted a new Flamin' Hot iteration that's layered with flavors, leveling up the OG with various seasonings and ingredients. Introducing Cheetos' new Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion flavor, which features chili peppers,...
CNET

Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here: All the Flavors, Ranked

Girl Scout cookie season has begun. From now through April, more than 2 million young and adult members will be selling boxes of pure deliciousness to friends, neighbors, co-workers and others. "Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of...
Food Beast

Baileys Irish Cream Debuts Its First-Ever 'Marshmallow' Puffer Jackets

Baileys Original Irish Cream is always a nice way to keep toasty during the winter, but now the liqueur is looking to keep you cozy and couture with a new collab with celeb stylist and designer Jason Rembert. The first-ever Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket is inspired by everyone’s favorite hot...

