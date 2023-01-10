Read full article on original website
Food Beast
Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist
No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
Food Beast
Why Wendy's, Olive Garden, and Chick-fil-A Just Added Sesame To Their Breads
The Food & Drug Administration passed a new law on January 1st that requires sesame to be labeled as an allergen on packaged foods and dietary supplements. Oddly enough, in response to the new law, the use of sesame in the food industry has begun to rise. Associated Press reports...
AOL Corp
12 deals and freebies for National Pizza Week
Many of our favorite foods are celebrated throughout the year with a special day in their honor. But perhaps no food is as cherished as pizza — it doesn't just have a dedicated day, but a whole week!. From January 8 through January 14, we celebrate National Pizza Week....
Food Beast
Pizza Hut Gives A Taste Of Nostalgia With Return Of 'The Big New Yorker'
Pizza Hut’s looking to make you nostalgia-crazy with the return of “The Big New Yorker.” Originally released back in 1999, it captured the hearts and bellies, of pizza lovers everywhere with 16 inches of cheesy goodness. As an homage to the city that never sleeps, the New...
Food Beast
Cheetos Has A New Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion Flavor
Cheetos' Flamin' Hot varieties are an absolute fan-favorite and have dominated "Instagram food" for years. Now, the brand has debuted a new Flamin' Hot iteration that's layered with flavors, leveling up the OG with various seasonings and ingredients. Introducing Cheetos' new Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion flavor, which features chili peppers,...
CNET
Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here: All the Flavors, Ranked
Girl Scout cookie season has begun. From now through April, more than 2 million young and adult members will be selling boxes of pure deliciousness to friends, neighbors, co-workers and others. "Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of...
Food Beast
Baileys Irish Cream Debuts Its First-Ever 'Marshmallow' Puffer Jackets
Baileys Original Irish Cream is always a nice way to keep toasty during the winter, but now the liqueur is looking to keep you cozy and couture with a new collab with celeb stylist and designer Jason Rembert. The first-ever Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket is inspired by everyone’s favorite hot...
