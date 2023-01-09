Read full article on original website
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
gardeningknowhow.com
Creating Flowering Fences – Flowers That Grow Over Fences
Living fences are a fabulous way of bordering your property. Not only are they lively, but if you choose blooming shrubs, they brighten the garden with their flowers. You might also add some “wow” factor by growing flowering plants on an existing fence. The effect will add vivid color and texture, especially on old, ugly fences. Flowering fences work in a variety of sites, provided they are suitable for your zone, lighting, and soil type.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people
A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart. She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories. The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand. ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
pethelpful.com
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
