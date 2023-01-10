Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum
The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Join the Special Olympics
Bocce (March – June)(Age 30+) Swimming (March – June) Bowling (Aug – December) Distance Walk – Run (Aug – Oct) Unified Fitness Club (Year Round) Athlete Leadership Council (Year Round) Athlete Ambassador Program (Year Round) Year end Banquet. Various other activities throughout the year to...
visitduboiscounty.com
Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County
What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, Huntingburg
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Warrick County, Indiana. He was born June 5, 1950, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Joseph and Mary (Gregoravich) Ellis. He married Barbara Kemp on November 17, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia. Joseph retired from the United States...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg considering backyard chicken coop ordinance
Huntingburg has begun the process of creating an ordinance to allow residents to add backyard chicken coops within the city limits. Huntingburg’s animal control ordinance currently doesn’t allow raising farm animals in city limits. However, an exception was made for pot-bellied pigs when a resident brought the issue to the council in 2014. The animal control ordinance was updated then to allow for pot-belly pigs within a certain size, but poultry is not permitted.
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
Western Kentucky Restaurant Named One of America’s Best and Here’s Why
Evelyn Miller knows a thing or two about being nationally recognized. Back in 2016, "Rooster" and her family's business, Windy Hollow, were featured on an episode of American Pickers. Remember this?. Since that time, Evelyn has opened the Windy Hollow Biscuit House here in Owensboro. Just last week, the restaurant,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois Strong launches business retention/expansion program
Dubois Strong announced a unique new business retention and expansion (BR&E) program to learn more about conditions at businesses throughout the county and how the local economic development office can help support them. Dubois Strong hired a consultant specializing in BR&E to serve as an extension of its team over...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards
Recipients to be announced and featured at the 2023 annual luncheon. The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two county-wide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors, and the award...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Republican committee to hold mid-term caucus
The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy effective January 7, 2023, of the elected Republican seat in District 1 of the Dubois County Council. To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee representing District 1 will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Jasper Train Depot. The caucus is not open to the public.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wamwamfm.com
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dorothy Mae Philomena Hollinden, 87, St. Henry
Dorothy Mae Philomena Hollinden, 87, of St. Henry, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born February 4, 1935, in Jasper to Albert John and Clara Anastasia (Schneider) Kapp. Dorothy married Bertram “Bucky” Hollinden on June 2, 1956, in Holy...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Comments / 0